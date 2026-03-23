4 Michigan Wolverines Selected in Recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft

In one month from this writing, the 2026 NFL Draft will take place. The Michigan Wolverines likely won't have any first-round draft choices this season, after having three of them last year, but Michigan should have several players drafted in April.

Recently, NFL.com's Chad Reuter came out with a four-round mock draft and the Maize and Blue had four players selected.

Round 2, Pick 50 - Lions pick Derrick Moore

This would make a lot of Michigan fans happy, as Moore would stay in the state and play for the Lions. Detroit already had success with one Michigan edge rusher — could it happen again?

Moore quietly had a great 2025 season for Michigan. He was one of the best edge rushers in the Big Ten, and compiled 10 sacks for the Wolverines. Finally putting it all together in his final year in Ann Arbor, Moore was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Things didn't go quite as well for Moore in his first year starting in 2024, but after the way things ended, Moore is looking more and more like an NFL starting edge rusher.

Round 2, Pick 56 - Jaguars pick Rayshaun Benny

This is the first time I've seen Benny mocked in the second round, which means his stock is clearly on the rise. The All-Big Ten selection in 2025 isn't going to make noise sacking the quarterback, but he is a good enough run stuffer.

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Benny went through some injuries during his Michigan career, but he was healthy this past season. NFL teams are going to want to see him win some battles against double teams, but Benny has shown he is able to shed blocks and will be a very helpful player in at least a rotational role.

Round 4, Pick 122 - Falcons pick Jaishawn Barham

Teams aren't quite sure where Barham fits the best, but there is one thing that's for certain — his skills and ceiling are through the roof. Barham was suited better as an edge rusher at the collegiate level, as it was seen this past season.

But Barham is also capable of playing linebacker and covering. In his first season in Ann Arbor, Barham finished second on the team with 66 tackles, playing next to Ernest Hausmann. With his motor and speed, teams will likely give him a chance to play off the edge, but Barham will have to be able to take on NFL linemen.

Round 4, Pick 124 - Jaguars pick Marlin Klein

The second Michigan player mocked to the Jaguars, Klein, is an interesting mid-round pick. He is still a raw prospect, but has shown enough in the passing game that he could make an impact on Sundays.

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Klein finished third on the team this past season, hauling in 24 passes for 248 yards and a score. He possesses underrated speed and once he learns an NFL playbook, Klein could become a very good backup tight end, with the upside to start.