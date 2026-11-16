Kyle Whittingham Paints Clear Picture of 2027 Despite Michigan Fans' Displeasure

Michigan is 5-5 and the Wolverines could miss a bowl game for the first time since 2014 — the final year of Brady Hoke in Ann Arbor. Fast forward to 2026 and it's Kyle Whittingham as the head coach, who came to Michigan after a long-storied 21-season career as the head coach of Utah.

Whittingham was supposed to bring positive change to Michigan. Instead, the Wolverines have one of the worst offenses in all of college football and some of the things he says have been off-putting to the fanbase, while giving opponents some bulletin board material.

Some of the things Whittingham has said have been so outlandish that it's made people question if he wants to be fired. After signing a five-year deal to coach Michigan, Whittingham would have around $25 million as a buyout if the Wolverines were to move on from him. But on Monday, Whittingham noted that it was foolish to believe he is trying to get fired from Michigan.

"I don't know who spun it that way, but like I said, you can take anything and spin it any way you want and try to get the desired outcome you're looking for. That was not the intention," Whittingham said on Monday.

Following the loss to Oregon, Michigan fans greeted Whittingham outside of the stadium with loud boos, chants of his firing, and stating that this isn't Utah. But that hasn't fazed Whittingham and, while he was clearly annoyed about people thinking he wants to be fired, he stated that he wants to remain Michigan's head coach in 2027.

"Yeah, but I guess anything I say, you can say, 'Oh, that means he wants to get fired' or something. To me, that's ridiculous. But yeah, do I want to continue? Yes, sir, I would like to continue," said Whittingham.

What makes Whittingham want to remain in Ann Arbor?

After 21 seasons at Utah, Whittingham had one foot out the door, while leading Utah to a fantastic 2025 season. He was supposed to ride off into the sunset, instead, he was hired by the Wolverines and he's enduring the biggest challenge of his entire coaching career. Whittingham has spoken about not being able to recruit by getting out to a late start due to coming to Michigan in January.

But he hopes to change that this cycle, as his staff can judge which players Michigan needs to target in both the transfer portal and in finalizing its 2027 recruiting class.

As far as why Whittingham wants to continue to coach this team, despite the fan uproar, he says it's because he's competitive and wants the challenge of turning Michigan back around into a positive direction.

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"I'm competitive, and I love the competitive arena and the challenge," said Whittingham. "And so to me, that's enough right there. It's just the challenge and the competitive aspect of coaching and the challenge of getting this turned around and heading back in the right direction."

Whittingham has wishes, but will the new administration agree?

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There are two different sides for Whittingham. The large majority of the Wolverines' fanbase has not approved of what Whittingham has done since taking over Michigan and a lot of fans want to see him leave. While Whittingham himself claims he wants to remain in Ann Arbor next season, the ultimate say is going to be whoever Michigan hires as its next Athletic Director.

"Well, I don't have an AD yet," said Whittingham. "Warde has been very supportive. Warde Manuel has been awesome this season. But, of course, he's on his way out. And so I haven't had the opportunity to talk with the president, the new president yet. And like I said, there's not an AD in place at this point in time, so obviously no conversations there.

"But I'm looking forward to finding out who it is and having a chance to visit. "

Warde Manuel made the hire. But Manuel's time as the Wolverines' AD is almost over. Michigan hired president-elect C. Cybele Raver to take over on Dec. 1. And whenever Michigan finds its next AD, it's going to determine the fate of Whittingham.

"I have no idea who the AD is going to be," reiterated Whittingham. "I haven't heard who the frontrunners or anything are, but the head coach and the AD have got to be in lockstep to be successful, and so I assume that will be the case. That's what I'm hoping for, yeah."

Whittingham has two games left this season. A home game against unbeaten UCLA and then 'The Game' against Ohio State. If he can find lightning in a bottle and propel Michigan to two wins down the stretch, that could save his job. But a 5-7 season will be very hard to swallow in Ann Arbor.

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