Pro Football Focus grades Michigan's cornerback duo best in the country
After a highly-disappointing showing against No. 2 Texas, Michigan defense has steadily improved over the past three weeks.
That overall improvement has coincided with the development, maturity and growing confidence of redshirt freshman cornerback Jyaire Hill, who recorded his first interception in spectacular fashion last week against Minnesota. The improving Hill, alongside All-American Will Johnson, provides the Wolverines with the highest-graded coverage cornerback duo in the entire country, according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF gives Johnson an 82.2 coverage grade, while Hill is right on the All-American's heels with an 82.1 grade. For those who have watched Michigan consistently this season, these numbers may come as a surprise. After all, the Wolverines rank 103rd nationally as a team in passing yards per game allowed (248.8). However, that number is somewhat deceiving.
Through five games, Michigan's opponents' pass-run split has been roughly 63% pass and 37% run. There's two reasons for this: the Wolverines' front seven and run defense have been excellent, and four of Michigan's opponents have trailed by double digits in the second halves of games (which leads to more pass attempts for those opponents). This is the primary reason why the Wolverines rank 103rd in passing yards allowed.
More in-depth statistics give a clearer picture of Michigan's pass defense. The Wolverines rank inside the nation's Top 25 in both pass yards allowed per attempt (5.95; T-24th) and pass yards allowed per completion (9.8; 20th).
Given the added context, and the obvious growth we've seen from Hill in the past two games, it's much easier to see why Pro Football Focus is so high on Michigan's cornerback duo. So far this season, Johnson has totaled 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions, each of which were returned for touchdowns. Hill, meanwhile, has recorded 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and one interception.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'They have no margin for error': Joel Klatt explains why Michigan Football is ripe for an upset
Point spread trending away from Michigan Football in matchup with Washington
Michigan Football: Is Kalel Mullings a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate?
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI