Point spread trending away from Michigan Football in matchup with Washington
No. 10 Michigan may be facing an unranked opponent this weekend, but oddsmakers in Las Vegas have the Wolverines firmly on upset alert.
As of Wednesday afternoon, FanDuel lists Washington (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) as a 2.5-point favorite over Michigan (4-1, 2-0) ahead of a rematch of the 2023 National Championship Game and the first meeting between the Huskies and Wolverines as Big Ten Conference opponents. That number has grown from the opening line released by Circa Sports, which had Washington as a one-point favorite in the matchup.
"In oddsmaker's opinions, there's not that much seperation between these teams," CBS Sports' podcast host Josh Pate said this week. "I'm really interested — we've seen Michigan a couple times already. Washington, they had this dogfight with Washington State and they just went and played, what I think is, a Top 25-caliber team in Rutgers and lost really close, really late.
"This should be a really, really fun game to watch because Michigan, even at their best right now, they don't have 'pull away ability'. Michigan's best strategy is, we're going to walk a tight rope all game and then physically, hopefully, it works in our favor in the end. So, it should be a really back and forth affair."
After five consecutive home games, Michigan's first road game comes with the added challenge of being played on the West Coast, which has always proven difficult for the Wolverines. Michigan has lost four of its last five regular season games played on the West Coast.
Washington has lost two of its three games against Power 4 opponents this season, with losses to in-state rival Washington State (24-19) and Rutgers (21-18) sandwiched around a win at Northwestern (24-5). The Huskies opened their season with victories over FCS opponent Weber State (35-3) and Eastern Michigan (30-9).
Interestingly, Washington outgained its opponents in both of their losses this season, with a 452 to 381 yardage advantage over Washington State, and a 521 to 299 yards advantage against Rutgers. The Huskies were plagued by 16 penalties for 135 yards and an inability to finish drives with touchdowns against the Cougars, having to settle for four field goals. Against the Scarlet Knights, Washington had a similar problem, except their field goal kicker went just 1-for-4 in the three-point loss.
Washington brings a fairly balanced offensive approach into this game. The Huskies rank No. 21 nationally in total offense (469.4 yards per game), No. 24 in passing offense (296.2) and No. 61 in rushing offense (173.2). Defensively, Washington boasts the No. 10 defense in terms of yards allowed (249.8) and the No. 6 pass defense (128), but the Wolverines may hold the advantage in the trenches. The Huskies are surrendering 121.8 rush yards per game (No. 51 nationally) and Michigan will challenge them repeatedly on the ground this weekend.
