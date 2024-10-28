Podcast: Thoughts on Michigan football's win over MSU, Oregon up next
The Winged Helmet Podcast is back on Monday following Michigan's win over rival Michigan State. The Wolverines are back in the win column after the 24-17 defeat of the Spartans. Both Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop reflect on the win against MSU.
There were positives the fans can hold onto. The Michigan offense looked its best on Saturday with Davis Warren back under center. The playcalling was better than it has been, and the execution was better than we've seen. But there were also some negatives as well. Tackling remains an issue and so does third-down defense.
Chris and Trent also looked toward Oregon. They talk about the magnitude of the game and what could happen if the Wolverines somehow pulled off the giant upset.
Check out the entire podcast below.
Like us and subscribe to us on YouTube for weekly content.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
By the numbers: Stat comparisons between Michigan football and Oregon
Column: A resurgent Davis Warren can give Michigan fans hope in the final four games
Sherrone Moore discusses Will Johnson's status, chances he plays again this season