Michigan Football slips in Coaches Poll following Week 1 performance
While Michigan football never trailed during its 30-10 win over Fresno State this past weekend, the Wolverines' offense struggled through much of the game and the Bulldogs put up a better fight than many expected against the reigning national champions.
The Wolverines eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter following a touchdown pass from Davis Warren to Colston Loveland and an interception returned for a score by cornerback Will Johnson, but the sluggish performance had ramifications in the US LMB Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.
Michigan fell from No. 8 to No. 9 in the poll, swapping positions with Penn State after the Nittany Lions' 34-12 road victory over West Virginia in Week 1. The Wolverines weren't the only Big Ten team that slipped, as Oregon dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 following a lackluster 24-14 win over Idaho. The Big Ten also had the highest riser in the Coaches Poll, with USC climbing nine spots from No. 23 up to No. 14 after a 27-20 win over then-No. 12 LSU on Monday night in Las Vegas.
Biggest Risers
In addition to USC's nine-spot climb, several other teams made sizeable jumps in the latest Coaches poll including No. 15 Miami, No. 20 Kansas and No. 21 Iowa, each of whom rose four spots. Additionally, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 18 Arizona and No. 24 Louisville each climbed three spots.
Biggest Fall
Preseason No. 10 Florida State is off to a horrible start to its 2024 season, with losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College in Week 0 and Week 1, respectively. As a result of the 0-2 start, the Seminoles did not receive a single vote. In addition, No. 22 Clemson fell eight spots following a 34-3 shellacking at the hands of No. 1 Georgia. LSU fell seven spots to No. 19 after the loss to USC, while preseason No. 20 Texas A&M fell seven spots (second team in 'Others Receiving Votes') after a 23-13 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore has confidence in the O-line: 'Expect those guys to be a lot better'
Sherrone Moore is confident in Donovan Edwards despite slow start in Week 1
'We're more than ready': Wolverines confident ahead of matchup with Texas
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI