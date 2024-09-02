Sherrone Moore is confident in Donovan Edwards despite slow start in Week 1
Once Blake Corum left for the NFL, 2024 was supposed to be the year for Donovan Edwards to break free in Ann Arbor. Edwards' time to become the lead back for the Wolverines was now or never with the NFL in his sights, like many other players. But Week 1 did not go well for the Michigan senior back.
Edwards saw 11 carries for 27 yards while his counterpart, Kalel Mullings, led the game with 15 carries for 92 yards. The offensive line didn't do much to help either back in the first half, but the O-line improved as the game progressed and so did Mullings. Edwards, on the other hand, struggled to get much of anything rolling on Saturday. Between not many holes opening up and possibly just not reading the holes properly, Edwards' productivity waned, while Mullings was the top option for Michigan against Fresno State.
On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore isn't concerned about Edwards or trying to keep his confidence high. Edwards, an already confident running back, will get things rolling here real soon, Moore believes. Edwards did have one long run called back due to penalty and that will key on getting all 11 guys on the same page moving forward.
"Yeah, I think Donovan had 11, Kalel had 15 [carries], and if Donovan doesn't get one of them called back, you know, he's got more yardage," Moore said Monday. "So, all those things will happen for him. He's a confident kid, and we know he's a really good player, and he showed up in big moments for us. So, not worried about his confidence.
"Oh, yeah, I mean, there's a couple runs there. It's one person here, one thing there, and those things are close. So, we'll get there."
Mullings returning kicks:
In what might've been a shocking personal decision, Mullings was back returning kicks for the Wolverines on Saturday. Mullings returned three kicks for 74 yards. It was a role many thought either Semaj Morgan or Tyler Morris would hold, but instead, it was the Michigan running back.
Moore was asked about Mullings returning kicks and between his ability to field them cleanly and his hard-nosed running style, Moore believes he is a perfect fit back there.
"Well, one, he's got great vision," Moore said of Mullings returning kicks. "First, he catches it really cleanly, and he's got great vision on how blocks develop, which is kind of like a running back. He runs super hard and physical. Obviously, being 227 pounds and running that fast, it makes it an advantage for you. So, he's done a really good job in the off-season of developing those skill sets. He always had them, but he's being more consistent with it."
Michigan will host Texas on Saturday at Noon ET. The game will air on Fox.
