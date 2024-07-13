Top CFB analyst ranks Michigan outside preseason Top 10
There is a wide range of opinions regarding Michigan Football heading into the 2024 season.
Some believe the Wolverines just lost too much — their head coach, several assistant coaches, multiple program-defining players — to stay within the upper-echelon of college football. Others look at what Michigan returns defensively and key offensive weapons like Donovan Edwards and Colston Loveland and see another contender in Ann Arbor.
One of those expecting a step back from the Wolverines is ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, who released his preseason Top 25 rankings on Thursday. The former Alabama quarterback has Michigan just outside his Top 10 at No. 11, the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team in his rankings.
McElroy's top four doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and Texas seem to be the consensus favorites in various order in 2024. McElroy rounds out his top 10 with Alabama, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Missouri and Tennessee.
It's important to remember that preseason rankings are nothing more than educated guesses as to how a season will play out. It's very difficult to even guess what Michigan will be in 2024. I don't expect some steep dropoff for the program. There are too many good players and coaches left over (not to mention head coach Sherrone Moore's additions to the staff) for the wheels to fall off in Ann Arbor. But, I also don't necessarily expect the Wolverines to be national title contenders this fall either.
Michigan's schedule is difficult, but the Wolverines get three of their five toughest games (on paper) at home with Texas, Oregon and USC all coming to Ann Arbor. I have little doubt Michigan will excel defensively again in 2024. That defensive line and linebacker corps make up one of the best front seven's in all of football. There are more question marks in the secondary, but cornerback Will Johnson is a bonafide stud and safety Makari Paige is as steady as they come.
The questions lie mostly on offense. Michigan's quarterback play will largely determine the ceiling of this team. The offensive line replaces all five starters, but that unit has earned the benefit of the doubt at this point.
I'm not one to get bent out of shape about preseason rankings. My first impression of McElroy's rankings are that Michigan is a little low, but I understand why they're ranked where they are. The good news is we're less than 50 days away from getting actually results on the football field to judge from, not just our own thoughts and volitions.
