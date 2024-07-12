Michigan’s toughness has put Ryan Day and Ohio State in unfamiliar territory
It’s clear that Ohio State has gone all-in on building a roster that is talented enough to beat Michigan, win a Big Ten Championship, and ultimately a National Championship in 2024.
According to various reports, the Buckeyes have spent nearly $15 million on this year’s roster, a roster that features two former five-star transfers from Alabama – QB Julian Sayin and DB Caleb Downs – and the No. 1 prospect from the 2024 class, WR Jeremiah Smith. Beyond the newcomers, the Buckeyes return veteran talent like RB TreVeyon Henderson, CB Denzel Burke, DE Jack Sawyer, and WR Emeka Egbuka.
Top to bottom, the Buckeyes look like they have the most talented roster in the Big Ten on paper, but we all know that games aren’t played on paper. In order for Ohio State to have any shot at a successful season, they’ll need to fix a growing problem with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
The days of Ohio State being the bullies of the Big Ten are long gone, and it’s the Wolverines who have now become the most dominant force within the conference. Michigan has won the last three matchups against Ohio State, and two of those wins (2021-22) have come by an average of 18.5 ppg, with the most lopsided loss occurring in Columbus back in 2022 (45-23). Over the last three years, Ryan Day has had the luxury of having the more talented team on paper when compared to Michigan – and over the last three years, Ryan Day has come up short.
In spite of having an impressive overall head coaching record of 56-8 over the last six seasons, the reality is that the lack of success against Michigan could cost Day his job if he doesn’t take care of business on Nov. 30.
During a recent segment on Late Kick with Josh Pate, Day said that he has a vision of success in 2024 – one that includes beating Michigan.
“I have this vision in my head of us holding up the National Championship, or celebrating against the team up north, and everyone in Buckeye nation, 12 million strong, singing the fight song.”
He better hope that’s the case in 2024, because anything less could bring his time at Ohio State to an end.
Of course, the folks down in Columbus – as they often do – believe that this is the year that the Buckeyes finally turn the tide against Michigan. After all, the Wolverines lost nearly 20 key contributors from last season to the NFL, Jim Harbaugh is now the head coach with the Los Angeles Chargers, and half of the defensive staff is gone. On the surface, it would seem that this is definitely the best shot for Day to correct course against Michigan. But again, games aren’t played on paper.
Yes, Ohio State has loaded up on talent during the off-season, but the difference maker in the rivalry over the last three years hasn’t been talent, it’s been toughness. The Michigan Wolverines have simply been tougher both mentally and physically, and that toughness has placed the Buckeyes – and Ryan Day – in unfamiliar territory.
There might be plenty of new faces in Ann Arbor, but there’s absolutely no doubt that the physical and mental toughness remains. If Ryan Day hopes to turn the tide against Michigan on Nov. 30, talent alone won't be enough to do it.
