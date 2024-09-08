Michigan Football plummets in Coaches Poll after blowout loss to Texas
It was a rough weekend for Michigan football, which watched its 16-game winning streak come to an end in emphatic fashion with a 31-12 loss to Texas on Saturday at the Big House.
The Wolverines had won a Big Ten-record 29 consecutive regular season games — dating back to Oct. 30, 2021 — and 23 straight homes games before falling to the Longhorns. As a result, Michigan plummeted seven spots down to No. 16 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, released Sunday afternoon.
The top of the Big Ten remained unmoved between Weeks 2 and 3, with No. 2 Ohio State, No. 6 Oregon and No. 8 Penn State all holding serve. This despite both the Ducks (37-34 win over Boise State) and the Nittany Lions (34-27 win over Bowling Green) nearly suffering upsets this past weekend. Then-No. 21 Iowa wasn't so fortunate, after a 20-19 loss to rival Iowa State dropped the Hawkeyes outside of the Top 25.
As for positive movement among Big Ten teams, No. 11 USC and No. 22 Washington each rose three spots following blowout wins over Utah State (48-0) and Eastern Michigan (30-9), respectively. No. 24 Nebraska enters the Coaches Poll for the first time in 2024 following a 28-10 win over rival Colorado. The Cornhuskers enjoyed the largest leap of any ranked team, climbing a whopping 15 spots from the "Others Receiving Votes" category.
More Big Ten teams that received votes include Illinois (No. 29), Wisconsin (No. 31), Iowa (No. 35), Michigan State (No. 45) and Indiana (T-No. 47).
Biggest Risers
In addition to Nebraska's 15-spot climb, No. 23 Iowa State rose 11 spots following its win over Iowa on Saturday. No. 7 Missouri, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 12 Miami, No. 14 Oklahoma State, No. 21 Louisville and No. 25 Memphis each climbed three spots, along with USC and Washington.
Biggest Fallers
No. 19 Notre Dame suffered the biggest drop within the Top 25 following a shocking 16-14 home loss to Northern Illinois. The Fighting Irish had climbed as high as No. 7 in the Coaches Poll following a 23-13 win over Texas A&M in Week 1. After a ____ loss to Illinois, then-No. 20 Kansas fell 16 spots into the "Others Receiving Votes" category. Likewise, Iowa and North Carolina State (51-10 loss to Tennessee) each fell 14 spots outside the poll.
