Michigan vs. Texas: Three key stats that decided the game
Although Texas was a heavy favorite entering Saturday's top 10 matchup against Michigan, many believed that it would be a full four quarter battle between the two blue blood programs. On one side was Quinn Ewers and the potent Longhorns offense. On the other side was a Michigan defense that is loaded with veteran talent, including two projected first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Once the game was underway, it didn't take long for the hype to die down and for reality to set in. Michigan looked completely overmatched on both sides of the ball, while Texas looked extremely comfortable - almost at home - operating in front of over 111,000 fans in the Big House. What was supposed to be a four quarter battle was essentially over after two quarters, as the Longhorns took a 24-3 lead into the half.
So what went wrong for Michigan? Here are three key statistics from the first half that decided Saturday's game:
Plays in plus territory
- Texas - 39/46
- Michigan - 5/21
Texas spent the vast majority of the afternoon operating its offense with great field position, particularly in the first half. On the flip side, Michigan was rarely operating its offense in plus territory in the first half - which is a problem when you can't convert on third down and you're turning the ball over. The Longhorns owned the field position battle and it led to points on four of their first five offensive drives.
Third down conversion
- Texas - 8/10 (10/16)
- Michigan - 1/5 (3/12)
For the second week in a row, the Michigan offense struggled to convert third downs into first downs. The Wolverines were just 1/5 on third down in the first half (3/12 overall), while Texas was routinely able to move the chains on third down - converting 8/10 in the first half (10/16 overall). That inability for the Michigan offense to sustain long drives meant that Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense spent a lot of time on the field in the first half, which is not a great recipe for success. Texas averaged nearly 10 plays per drive in the first half, while Michigan averaged just over five plays per drive.
Points off turnovers
- Texas - 10
- Michigan - 0
The Wolverines made two costly mistakes in the first half that ultimately led to points for the Longhorns. With 6:56 remaining in the second quarter, Davis Warren's pass to Tyler Morris was tipped and intercepted by Texas DB Andrew Mukuba. That interception led to a 10-play drive for the Longhorns that resulted in a field goal, extending the first half lead to 17-3. On the very next possession, Michigan TE Colston Loveland fumbled the ball with an unforced error. This time, the Longhorns put together a six play drive that resulted in a touchdown to close out the first half - bringing the score to 24-3.
