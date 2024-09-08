PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after Texas loss
It was a bitterly disappointing game for the Michigan faithful to watch. The Wolverines mustered 12 points, including a late touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan. While the Michigan offense couldn't get much going against the Texas defense, the Wolverines defense wasn't much better. Michigan allowed 31 points to the vaunted Longhorns' offense.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers picked apart the Michigan secondary and the Wolverines' front four struggled to get any push against the solid Texas offensive line. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale attempted to dial up blitzes, but with those even failing, it left corners like Jyaire Hill on an island at times.
On Sunday, Pro Football Focus released its player grades. We are going to break down the top Michigan performers, the players who struggled, and some snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
QB Davis Warren (75.8 grade)
TE Max Bredeson (73.0 grade)
WR Peyton O'Leary (72.9 grade)
RB Donovan Edwards (71.9 grade)
WR Semaj Morgan (68.1 grade)
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
RT Evan Link (27.2 grade)
WR Kendrick Bell (53.1 grade)
RG Gio El-Hadi (55.6 grade)
TE Colston Loveland (55.7 grade)
TE Marlin Klein (57.8 grade)
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
Edge Josaiah Stewart (75.9 grade)
DT Rayshaun Benny (74.4 grade)
CB Will Johnson (70.3 grade)
DT Mason Graham (67.9 grade)
Edge TJ Guy (64.6 grade)
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
LB Jaishawn Barham (43.7 grade)
LB Ernest Hausmann (43.9 grade)
Edge Cam Brandt (52.3 grade)
LB Jimmy Rolder (55.3 grade)
S Wesley Walker (55.8 grade)
Snap counts to know
Tony Alford said he wanted to get Ben Hall into the game more. Hall played 14 snaps compared to Kalel Mullings who played 12 snaps.
Once again, receiver Fred Moore continues to stay down on the depth chart. Moore played in seven snaps. Tyler Morris (40), Kendrick Bell (39), Semaj Morgan (31), CJ Charleston (19), and Peyton O'Leary (15) were all ahead of him.
Sherrone Moore said this past week Alex Orji's role would grow, but he played three snaps on Saturday. All three being runs.
For the second week in a row, Enow Etta played just a few snaps on defense. He was in four times. He was behind Ike Iwunnah (six) and Trey Pierce (seven).
FCS All-American Aamir Hall was CB4 on the weekend. He played in 17 snaps and had one of the higher tackling grades (76.6).
Jyaire Hill and Ernest Hausmann both played in 65 out of 71 snaps on defense.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
National media react to Michigan football's lopsided defeat against Texas
Sherrone Moore defends Davis Warren after blowout loss to Texas; never thought of changing
Joel Klatt drops Michigan football after crushing loss against Texas