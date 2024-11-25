Former Charlotte coach Biff Poggi releases statement after return to Michigan sidelines
After a 6-15 start to Biff Poggi's tenure as the Charlotte head coach, the University decided to move on from Poggi. Once Charlotte let go of the former Michigan assistant coach, he made his way back to Ann Arbor for the Northwestern game. Poggi was on the sidelines alongside the current Michigan team during the Wolverines 50-6 win over the 'Cats this past weekend.
Following the weekend, Poggi went to social media and released a statement.
"Great being "back home" at Michigan. The players, coaches, staff, administration and fans were so welcoming. It feels great to have a football home. It all started years ago with my son Henry Poggi's career as a player and my great friend Jim Harbaugh. Special people and place."
Poggi came to Michigan back in 2016 as an offensive analyst. He later became the associate head coach under Harbaugh from 2021-22 before taking the Charlotte head coaching job. Poggi was credited with helping reshape the culture in Ann Arbor during that 2021 season. Harbaugh considered him a 'glue guy' and was a valued member of the Michigan coaching staff.
Fans were hoping once Poggi announced he would be back in Ann Arbor this past weekend, Michigan would lock him up for a coaching role for years to come. And while that still could happen, the Wolverines will be preparing for Ohio State without Poggi on the staff, it appears.
