Sherrone Moore is high on a few Michigan true freshmen: 'He's a star in the making'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan played its most complete game of the 2024 season on Saturday when it took down Northwestern, 50-6. The Wolverines defense held the 'Cats to 127 total yards and the Michigan offense accumulated 396 on the day. But it was a balanced effort. Michigan threw for 195 yards and ran for 201.
The dynamic duo of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards did most of the work, but for the first time this season, Sherrone Moore inserted true freshman Jordan Marshall into the mix against the Wildcats. He ran the ball seven times for 17 yards, and he had a kick return for 63 yards.
After the game, Moore called the former 2023 Mr. Ohio running back, a star in the making.
"He's a stud. He's an absolute stud," said Moore. "He's going to be really good. We'll dictate how good he's going to be as we go through the years, but he's a star in the making."
But the future doesn't just look bright because of their four-star running back recruit. Michigan also likes what it has in Micah Ka'apana and a few guys on the defensive side of the ball like freshman Mason Curtis and sophomore Brandyn Hillman.
"I thought all those guys played well," Moore said of the freshmen. "Jordan obviously was more the future guy, but you saw Micah Ka'apana get the ball later on. He's lightning in a bottle. Those young guys are going to be really good. The whole freshmen class. Mason Curtis got his first pick. He's been playing really well. He's an absolute stud. A young guy. He's not a freshman, but Brandyn Hillman, he's played well. There's a whole bunch of young guys that are really good. Just excited for the whole crew."
Curtis came to Michigan as a high-ranked linebacker but Michigan has experimented with Curtis at a variety of places. The Wolverines have tested him at receiver, defensive end, and linebacker, but finally settled in at safety. The freshman intercepted his first pass on Saturday against the 'Cats and Michigan really likes what it has with Curtis as a future starting safety.
"The crazy thing is he got on campus and we really didn't know where we were going to play him," Moore said of Curtis. "He was 6'4", 6'5". He's long. He's like Spider-Man out there, just roaming the field. SAM, played SAM. He played receiver. He played D-end. He played safety in high school. He played all those positions in high school, so we're trying to figure out where we best fit. He ended up with safety, and he's just been unbelievable. He's a tireless worker. Great human being, but he's got a great skill set. He's going to be really good."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan wipes the floor with Northwestern, becomes bowl-eligible
Social media reacts to Michigan crushing Northwestern, becoming bowl-eligible
PFF grades: Michigan football player grades, snap counts to know after win against Northwestern