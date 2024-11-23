Takeaways: Michigan wipes the floor with Northwestern, becomes bowl-eligible
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- For the first time all season, Michigan scored more than 30 points in a single game -- it was actually way more than 30. It only took 11 games for the Wolverines to accomplish the feat, but hey, better than never. Michigan moved to 6-5 on the season after defeating the 'Cats, 50-6.
The Wolverines were at their best on Saturday and Michigan played a full 60 minutes. Michigan got things started quickly by intercepting Northwestern's Jack Lausch and then going down the field to score. The Wolverines got a late touchdown in the first half and never looked back.
Here are my takeaways from the game.
1. It's bowling time
Fans might laugh about the fact that Michigan is happy to become bowl eligible but that's the reality for the 2024 Michigan Wolverines. Michigan will likely look very new next season between true freshmen getting play time and the Wolverines looking to go portal-heavy to bring in veterans. It will be great for the young Michigan players -- on the current team -- to get more practice under their belts and have a chance to play in the bowl game. Michigan hopes to see more production out of running backs like Jordan Marshall, Ben Hall, and Micah Ka'apana, and playing in a low-tier bowl might get them some more game action for fans to see what the future could look like.
It's only positive that Michigan will get another game to play in the 2024 season under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore.
2. The defense continued to play lights out
Something seemed to click for the Michigan defense during the second half two weeks ago in Bloomington against Indiana. The Wolverines basically shut the Hoosiers down in the final 30 minutes and that continued over to Northwestern on Saturday.
It all started with the Michigan front four. The Wolverines dominated in the trenches and it helped carry over to the backend of the defense. Michigan was without injured cornerback Will Johnson, and Jyaire Hill, who started all year, played with the second unit for whatever reason. But Aamir Hall got the start and intercepted a pass on the first drive.
Michigan will need the same physicality on defense as we've seen the past game and a half next week when the Wolverines travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State.
3. Josaiah Stewart continues to shine
Josaiah Stewart, the Coastal Carolina transfer, has shined since coming to Ann Arbor last season. After playing in more of a rotational role in 2023, Stewart has arguably had the best season of any Michigan defensive lineman this year -- and he continues to rise up on draft boards following his performance against Northwestern.
Stewart sacked Jack Lausch twice and had two TFLs during the win over the 'Cats. He now leads the Wolverines with 8.5 sacks on the season and has been extremely explosive off the edge. Stewart now has more sacks than any Michigan player since 2021 when Aidan Hutchinson had 14 and David Ojabo had 11 sacks.
4. Kalel Mullings remains Michigan's best running back on the roster
I have no idea what happened last game against Indiana, but Kalel Mullings was nowhere to be seen in the first half -- he had one carry. Sherrone Moore said that both Ben Hall and Donovan Edwards were practicing and playing better and they earned the opportunity.
However, in the second half against the Hoosiers and during the Northwestern game, it's never been more apparent that Mullings remains the Wolverines' best option at running back. Mullings runs harder than any back on the roster and drags tacklers every play. He scored three touchdowns for Michigan while rushing for 92 yards.
Edwards remains a fan favorite and deserves carries as well. He shined in the fourth quarter against the 'Cats when he ran in a score, but Mullings has still been more consistent throughout the season. Michigan has a good duo as long as it uses them properly
If Michigan wants any chance to beat Ohio State next weekend, Mullings needs to see the bulk of the snaps while mixing in Edwards and using him in a complementary role.
5. Michigan needs its troops for next week
The Michigan offense isn't exactly explosive as it is but the Wolverines have some potential injuries to monitor moving forward. Receiver Semaj Morgan didn't play after having the OUT designation on the injury report, and while not having Morgan could affect the Wolverines' offense, there is a much bigger piece to the puzzle.
Star tight end Colston Loveland didn't emerge from the tunnel with the team following halftime. Loveland caught a touchdown with seconds remaining in the first half and nothing happened to make you believe he was injured. But Jason Avant confirmed on the radio that Loveland wouldn't return to the game.
Defensively, starting cornerback Jyaire Hill changed his number to No. 35 and didn't start. He didn't play until the fourth quarter when Michigan emptied its bench and he came in with the second unit. Hill has started all year and this is a puzzling situation to monitor.
It's already going to be challenging for Michigan in Columbus, and the Wolverines need all of their troops in the game.
