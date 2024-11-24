PFF grades: Michigan football player grades, snap counts to know after win against Northwestern
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It took 11 games, but the Michigan Wolverines finally put together a complete game on Saturday against Northwestern. Not only did the maize and blue surpass 30 points for the first time all season, but Michigan put up 50 points in a 50-6 win over the 'Cats.
Michigan held a 17-6 lead at halftime and the Wolverines never looked back, and in fact, played as well as we've seen them play in the second half. The offensive line was opening up major holes for the running backs and Kalel Mullings and Co. played extremely well on the ground. Quarterback Davis Warren had another solid outing for the Wolverines, despite a first-half interception.
The Michigan defense continues to play at a high level since the second half in Bloomington two weeks ago. The Wolverines held the 'Cats to just 127 total yards of offense in the game.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's win over Northwestern. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
LT Myles Hinton - 77.2 grade
RB Kalel Mullings - 72.3 grade
WR Tyler Morris - 69.7 grade
RT Evan Link - 68.3 grade
C Greg Crippen - 67.5 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
TE Hogan Hansen - 50.8 grade
WR Peyton O'Leary - 52.8 grade
QB Davis Warren - 53.3 grade
WR Channing Goodwin - 53.6 grade
WR Kendrick Bell - 56.0 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
DT Mason Graham - 73.3 grade
CB Jo'Ziah Edmond - 72.9 grade
S Quinten Johnson - 71.5 grade
CB Aamir Hall - 71.3 grade
Edge Josaiah Stewart - 69.3 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
Edge Derrick Moore - 55.3 grade
DT Ike Iwunnah - 56.3 grade
Edge Cam Brandt - 56.3 grade
CB Zeke Berry - 57.3 grade
S Wesley Walker - 57.9 grade
Snap counts to know
Out of the 71 possible snaps for the Michigan offense, the running backs were fairly even. Donovan Edwards led the way with 27 snaps. Kalel Mullings (23), Jordan Marshall (13), Benjamin Hall (6), Micah Ka'apana (2), and Tavierre Dunlap (1), followed.
True freshman WR Channing Goodwin played in his second game of the season. He played the fifth-most snaps of any wide receiver and was on the field for 11 of them.
True freshman TE Hogan Hansen continues to see the bulk of the TE2 snaps when Colston Loveland isn't in the game. Behind Marlin Klein (39 snaps), Hansen had (19).
Typical starting CB Jyaire Hill didn't start, changed his number to 35 for this game, and came in during mop-up duty. Hill played in just seven snaps, but ironically, had the highest player grade with a 78.5.
S Makari Paige played a season-low 29 snaps. Wesley Walker (29), Quinten Johnson (28), and Mason Curtis (24) all played high snaps in the safety room.
True freshman LB Cole Sullivan was on the field for the Michigan defense for the first time since Arkansas State. He played in 10 snaps for the Wolverines' defense. He played the third-most snaps at LB behind Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan wipes the floor with Northwestern, becomes bowl-eligible
Social media reacts to Michigan crushing Northwestern, becoming bowl-eligible
REPORT: Michigan had to fix a 'fractured relationship' with Bryce Underwood left by Jim Harbaugh