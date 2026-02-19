Former Wolverine Plays Hero For USA Hockey With Game-Winning Olympic Goal

When Team USA hockey was on the brink against Sweden in a quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday in the 2026 Winter Olympics, it was a pair of former Michigan Wolverines coming up big in the most clutch moments.

First, when the game was tied at 0-0 with 8:58 remaining in the second period in a game where goals were hard to come by, it was Detroit Red Wings captain and former Wolverine Dylan Larkin delivering the go-ahead goal on a tipped shot from fellow Michigan alum Quinn Hughes (Minnesota Wild).

Hughes was credited with an assist on the play as Team USA made the first breakthrough against Swedish goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who was great between the pipes all night.

DYLAN LARKIN FLIES IN AND OPENS UP THE SCORING. 🇺🇸#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/Lmu8uuDeij — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

Then, after the Swedes found a goal late to send the game into overtime, it was Hughes who delivered in the 3-on-3 overtime session just over 3.5 minutes into the period with a wrist shot that rung off the inside of the right post and into the net to advance the U.S. to the semifinals, where the team will face Slovakia at 3:10 p.m. EST on Friday.

QUINN HUGHES! USA WINS! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/WxbCRKxPiO — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

Reaction to Hughes' goal and Team USA advancing

Hughes' international teammates and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said he didn't know initially if Hughes' shot went in or hit the post and stayed out of the net.

"“At first, I didn't know if it went post and in or post and out,” Tkachuk said. “But once I heard the roar and him start to celebrate, it was definitely the highest I've jumped since my surgery.”

Fellow defenseman Charlie McAvoy said Hughes' sequence leading to his game-winning goal sums up his game perfectly.

"It’s a 3-on-3, and you want to put the puck in his hands, so you're getting it to him and then look at what he can create all for himself there with his ability, all of his skill,” McAvoy said. “With his skating, his stickhandling, he’s able to create something out of nothing there and win us that hockey game kind of all by himself.”

Hughes said he ended the overtime period with an attacking mindset, but after the shot went in, felt relieved to be moving on.

"I mean, really enjoying wearing the crest and playing with the superstars that we have on our team, and getting to know these guys and the village and all of it,” Hughes said. “You just want to extend it as long as you can.”

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 18, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime against Sweden in a men's ice hockey quarterfinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images | Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images

Hughes also waved off a change moments before his game-winner, signaling that he wanted to stay on the ice to help deliver a signature moment for his country despite the grueling nature of a 3-on-3 and how easy it is to get tired.

It's a moment that will go down in USA Hockey history, and it just so happened to be delivered by a former Michigan Wolverine.