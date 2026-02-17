Taylor Swift Narrated the Coolest Hype Video for Team USA Women's Figure Skating

No, you're not hearing things—that really was Taylor Swift.

Ahead of the women's short program on Tuesday, the Grammy-winning pop superstar dipped into her bag of tricks and narrated the coolest hype video for the so-called "Blade Angels," the U.S. women's figure skating trio comprising Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito.

Speaking over an instrumental of her song "Opalite," Swift quote-unquote introduced the audience to all three Team USA athletes, who she described as "American showgirls on ice." (That moniker is, of course, a nod to the name of Swift's most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl.)

For the 26-year-old Glenn, her "superpower is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief," Swift mused during the video, while for Liu, the sport is all about "joy," especially after she walked away from it at 16.

And finally, for Levito, the 2026 Games are an exercise in destiny. "Her mom grew up in Milan, and her Nonna—her grandma—lives exactly 13 minutes from the Olympic rink," Swift explained. And "when you can skate like you're meant to be out there, history has a funny way of showing up."

Amber. Alysa. Isabeau.



Let @taylorswift13 introduce you to the Blade Angels: Three American showgirls on ice. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/rj4K3v5T3F — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2026

"They're teammates and friends," she concluded at the end of the roughly two-minute video. "They call themselves the 'Blade Angels.' And tomorrow night, they're taking centerstage when the show starts in Milan."

Indeed, as Swift alluded, Glenn, Liu and Levito will all compete in the women's single skating short program on Tuesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET. Should all go well, each will hopefully qualify for the subsequent free skate, a medal event, on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Break a leg, showgirls.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated