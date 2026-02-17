Johannes Høsflot Klæbo's Historic Gold Created Amazing TV Ratings Number in Norway

No Winter Olympian has shined brighter over the past 10 days than Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, who made history on Sunday by capturing the ninth gold medal of his career. The cross-country skier's record-breaking triumph came during Sunday’s 4x7.5-km relay as he won his fourth gold in Milan Cortina. All of these trips to the podium have also helped Norway climb to the top of the medal count standings, in which it currently holds the lead with 28 total—five more than their Italian hosts.

Always a major player in the Winter Games, Norwegians have been locked in to all the winning on their televisions and streaming devices. Once Klæbo had a date with destiny, they did what they needed to do in order to make sure they could see him break the record live.

The result is an astounding rating, shared by IOC spokespeople on Tuesday.

Coverage of the Klæbo's ninth gold medal on NRK1, the main channel of Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, earned a 93.1 share in his home country.

In more simpler terms, over 93% of people watching television in Norway were watching the skiing legend go for history. For comparison, the past two Super Bowls have come in with shares of 79 and 83 in the United States.

Norway will have chances to add to its highly successful Olympics and turn in another impressive show of viewing support when Klæbo competes in the team sprint on Wednesday, followed by the mass start on Saturday. When it's all said and done, he could leave Milan Cortina with a perhaps unbreakable mark of 11 golds.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated