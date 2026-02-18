Michigan Alum Pair up For Go-Ahead Goal For Team USA Hockey in Olympic Quarterfinal

Four former Michigan Wolverines are playing for USA Hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

On Tuesday during Team USA's quarterfinal game against Sweden, a pair of ex-Wolverines teamed up to give the Red, White and Blue a 1-0 lead when Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) tipped a shot from fellow Wolverine Quinn Hughes (Minnesota Wild) with 8:58 remaining in the second period.

Hughes was credited with an assist on the play while Larkin tipped the goal into the back of the net despite very good goaltending all game from Swedish goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

DYLAN LARKIN FLIES IN AND OPENS UP THE SCORING. 🇺🇸#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/Lmu8uuDeij — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

Larkin's history at Michigan

Larkin played one season at the University of Michigan in 2014-15, when he tallied 15 goals and 32 assists during his freshman year in Ann Arbor.

His 47 points as a Wolverine that year were second among NCAA freshmen and second among all Big Ten skaters. Larkin's performance at Michigan was enough to earn him an All-First Team Big Ten selection.

Larkin has stayed home in the state of Michigan for his professional career as well, having been drafted by the Red Wings in the first round with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft.

He has been a Red Wing ever since and has been a captain of the team since the 2020-21 season.

Hughes' time as a Wolverine

Hughes played two seasons in Ann Arbor from 2017-19.

In the 2018-19 season as a sophomore, Hughes led the Wolverines in points (33) and assists (28) in 32 games played.

Feb 15, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes of United States in action with Joshua Samanski of Germany in men's ice hockey group C play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Hughes played his entire NHL career with the Canucks before being traded to the Minnesota Wild this past December. making his NHL debut on March 28 in the 2018-19 season.

This year, Hughes played in 26 games for the Canucks, recording 23 points (Two goals, one assist). Since being traded to the Wild, Hughes has posted 34 points, with three goals and 31 assists.