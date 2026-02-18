Michigan Alum Pair up For Go-Ahead Goal For Team USA Hockey in Olympic Quarterfinal
Four former Michigan Wolverines are playing for USA Hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
On Tuesday during Team USA's quarterfinal game against Sweden, a pair of ex-Wolverines teamed up to give the Red, White and Blue a 1-0 lead when Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) tipped a shot from fellow Wolverine Quinn Hughes (Minnesota Wild) with 8:58 remaining in the second period.
Hughes was credited with an assist on the play while Larkin tipped the goal into the back of the net despite very good goaltending all game from Swedish goaltender Jacob Markstrom.
Larkin's history at Michigan
Larkin played one season at the University of Michigan in 2014-15, when he tallied 15 goals and 32 assists during his freshman year in Ann Arbor.
His 47 points as a Wolverine that year were second among NCAA freshmen and second among all Big Ten skaters. Larkin's performance at Michigan was enough to earn him an All-First Team Big Ten selection.
Larkin has stayed home in the state of Michigan for his professional career as well, having been drafted by the Red Wings in the first round with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft.
He has been a Red Wing ever since and has been a captain of the team since the 2020-21 season.
Hughes' time as a Wolverine
Hughes played two seasons in Ann Arbor from 2017-19.
In the 2018-19 season as a sophomore, Hughes led the Wolverines in points (33) and assists (28) in 32 games played.
Hughes played his entire NHL career with the Canucks before being traded to the Minnesota Wild this past December. making his NHL debut on March 28 in the 2018-19 season.
This year, Hughes played in 26 games for the Canucks, recording 23 points (Two goals, one assist). Since being traded to the Wild, Hughes has posted 34 points, with three goals and 31 assists.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14