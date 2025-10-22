Joel Klatt answers whether Michigan football is 'back' after Washington win
No. 25 Michigan football picked up what some might call a season saving victory against Washington at the Big House this past Saturday by a score of 24-7 to improve its record to 5-2 heading into the Michigan State game this weekend.
FOX's Joel Klatt was on the call in Ann Arbor to the Wolverine win and came away impressed with what Sherrone Moore's team was able to accomplish on both sides of the ball.
On the offensive side, even though the Wolverines only put up 24 points, Chip Lindsey's unit was a balanced attack on a day where true freshman QB Bryce Underwood played his most efficient football. And even with star running back Justice Haynes out, Jordan Marshall exploded for 130 yards in what was a great effort by him and the Wolverine offensive line.
Klatt mentioned how much better Michigan's offense becomes when they are able to throw the ball when they want to as opposed to when they have to, and that allowing the run game to set up Underwood in manageable third down situations is when the Wolverines can become dangerous on that side of the ball.
On defense, Klatt mentioned how the Wolverines only blitzed 20% of the time against dynamic QB Demond Williams Jr., as opposed to a 50% rate coming into the game, which was the highest blitz rate in college football, according to Klatt.
He said he believes Wink Martindale's defense is better when they are in their base defense and can allow their talent to take over without taking a high amount of risks, which can expose second level coverage and open up rushing lanes for opposing offenses.
"I do believe that this is a better defense when they just play base defense," Klatt said on his show. "What they do is they make the opponent earn their way down the field. And when the opponent has to earn their way down the field, a small mistake here or there, an ill-timed throw, an inaccurate throw winds up as an interception. When that happens, you win the football game."
Klatt further explained that Saturday's performance looked like "vintage Michigan" and that things looked very similar to how they have played the past four to five years while complimenting the Wolverines on executing at a high level with a lot of young players.
"That's a top 10 team all day long next year," said Klatt. "A lot of young players on the defensive side as well. At times, there were three and four redshirt freshmen in the defensive secondary, along with true freshmen. So, Michigan's got a bright future ahead of them."
But if the Wolverines can win out leading up to the Ohio State game this year, they will have a chance win get to the College Football Playoff with a win over the Buckeyes. Can Michigan find itself in the position?
"If you go and do that the rest of the way, I think that's the recipe for success," Klatt said.