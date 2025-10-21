Sherrone Moore recalls first heated experience in Michigan State rivalry
No. 25 Michigan football takes on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing this Saturday night.
While Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is accustomed to the intensity that comes with the battle for Paul Bunyan by now, that wasn't necessarily the case in 2018 in Moore's first year with the program as the tight ends coach under former head coach Jim Harbaugh.
However, Moore was quickly introduced to just how heated the rivalry can get that season. Before the two teams even took the field against each other between the white lines in East Lansing that year, a pregame scuffle took place pregame during Michigan State's pregame walk tradition. Each home game, Spartan players walk arm in arm for the length of the field, but did so when some Wolverines were on the field warming up.
While conducting their walk, some MSU players decided to not unlock their arms and run right through some of the Michigan players on the field. The Wolverine players didn't budge, which set off some heated emotions before the game even kicked off.
Shortly thereafter, former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush took to the MSU logo at midifield and drug his cleat into the Spartan head in frustration. Moore recalls that moment vividly as he was one of the coaches holding Bush back when he was having words with some of the Spartan players.
"Yeah, it was pretty intense," Moore said when reflecting upon the moment. "It was 2018—it was Devin Bush stomping on the field. So, I got a quick (introduction) to that one. I was holding Devin back while he was trying to fight half their team. So, yeah I got introduced fast. But that was a good game. I remember we had all four seasons in that game—it snowed, it rained, it was sunny, it was windy, it was everything. But that was my introduction to the game, was the Devin Bush in 2018."
Michigan went on to to win the game in East Lansing that day by a score of 21-7 behind the famous Shae Patterson pass down the sideline to Donovan Peoples-Jones late in the third quarter to put the Maize and Blue up 14-7. a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
The rivalry has had no shortage of chippy moments, with the most infamous one coming in 2022 following a 29-7 Michigan victory, when multiple members of Michigan State's team roughed up Michigan's Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green in the tunnel after the game.
The Wolverines and Spartans will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC this Saturday night.