Michigan football debuting custom-made shoe for Maryland game

Michigan will be coming out in style against the Terrapins on Saturday

Seth Berry

Nov 1, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) signs an autograph after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
No. 18 Michigan football takes to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday at 4 p.m. EST.

The Wolverines desperately need a win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Although nobody knows for sure how the game will play out, one thing is for certain: Michigan will be coming out in style when they take the field at SECU Stadium.

That's because on Thursday, Michigan football's X (formerly Twitter) account posted a photo of the shoe the team will be debuting during the game—which consists of the colors of white, blue and Maize, as seen below.

Michigan has not announced what uniform combination it will wear for Saturday's game (that usually gets announced on Fridays), but considering the foot attire, an all-white uniform look for the game might make the most sense.

In 2015, Michigan and Michael Jordan's Jumpman, a subsidiary of Nike, collaborated on a 15-year, $173.8 million deal.

At the time, Michigan became the first college football program to be outfitted by Nike's Jordan brand. Various other schools have teamed up with Jumpman since that point and followed the lead of the Wolverines.

