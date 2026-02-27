One of Top Players in Michigan Schedules Official Visit to Ann Arbor
In this story:
Michigan football has been busy lining up spring visits with top recruits from across the country.
Earlier this week, On3's The Wolverine's Ethan McDowell reported Bryce Kish, a linebacker from Howell, Mich. will be taking an official visit to Michigan on June 12-14.
More on Kish
Kish is a four-star class of 2027 prospect who attends Howell High School in the Mitten State, which is the same school Wolverine defensive end Bobby Kanka hails from.
While some recruiting services haven't elevated Kish to being a top 100 prospect yet, Rivals has him as the 60th-ranked player in the class, the No. 5 linebacker and the third-best prospect out of the state of Michigan.
Aside from Michigan, Kish has compiled offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa State, Wisconsin, California, Boston College, among several others.
Being an in-state prospect, the Wolverines would figure to be a serious contender in his recruitment, and getting him on campus for an official visit this summer is a good first step.
Now, we will see if linebackers coach Alex Whittingham and the Michigan staff can progress things along in this recruitment as time wears on.
Michigan's 2027 class
The Wolverines currently have three verbal commits in their class of 2027, including offensive lineman Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito, along with EDGE Recarder Kitchen,
Michigan's class currently ranks as the 19th-best in the nation, according to Rivals.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14