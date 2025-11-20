College football analysts predict the final score between Michigan vs. Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines remain in must-win mode with two games remaining. The Wolverines barely eked out a win over Northwestern this past week, but Michigan survived and advanced to a new week.
Despite being ranked No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, if Michigan can get by Maryland this weekend, the Wolverines would be in a position to capture the best win in all of college football this season.
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will come to town, and in the past four meetings, Michigan has had the Buckeyes' number. If the Wolverines can go 2-0 in the next two weeks, Michigan is in a great position to re-enter the College Football Playoff after missing it last year.
But first, Michigan has to take care of Maryland. The Wolverines are a double-digit favorite entering the game. And here is how CBS Sports' panel sees the game going.
CBS Sports' pick
Both Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford see Michigan taking care of business in College Park. In fact, both analysts have the Wolverines covering the spread. Both Hummer and Crawford see Michigan's defense turning up the pressure on freshman Malik Washington and the Wolverines' defense will get the job done.
Chris Hummer: Michigan 27, Maryland 14
"Mike Locksley is safe in College Park. But that doesn't make this game with Michigan any easier. The Wolverines are going to run the ball repeatedly against a Maryland defense that ranks 79th nationally in yards allowed per carry. An inefficient Terps run game is also going to run into a wall on the other side of the ball. Expect Michigan DC Wink Martindale to bring pressure against true freshman Malik Washington with regularity -- Michigan ranks ninth nationally in blitz rate -- as the Terps fall behind the chains."
Brad Crawford: Michigan 31, Maryland 17
"Have the Terps given up this season? They're winless since a 4-0 start, but Maryland gave coach Mike Locksley some that the program would make a sizable investment in NIL. That means nothing for Saturday's game with Michigan, but it offers optimism toward the future in College Park. This is a battle of high-end freshmen quarterback Bryce Underwood and Malik Washington, but the better defense clearly belongs to the Wolverines."