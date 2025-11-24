Michigan football has a major recruiting weekend on tap
The Michigan football coaching staff will be extraordinarily busy this weekend.
Of course, Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are looking for a win in The Game at the Big House over No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday. At the same time, Michigan will also be looking to secure some recruiting wins ahead of the early signing period coming up early next month.
Target committed to ACC school coming to campus
According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, at least one major flip target will be on campus with nine days remaining until class of 2026 prospects can begin putting pen to paper on Dec. 3.
Wiltfong reported on Monday that Washington (DC) St. John's College three-star offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton, a current Virginia Tech commit, will be in Ann Arbor for The Game this weekend. The trip will be an official visit for Hamilton.
According to Wiltfong's report, "things have been progressing well" between Hamilton and the Wolverines.
One element that could work in Michigan's favor in this recruitment is that his high school teammate Tariq Boney, is committed to the Wolverines and has established a great relationship with coach Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome.
However, the Hokies received a big boost with their program recently with the hiring of James Franklin, so it will be interesting to see how that factors in and whether the Wolverines can ultimately secure the flip on the heels of signing day.
An SEC commit could also be at the Big House
Four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. from Sierra Canyon (Calif.), who is currently still committed to LSU, could also be in Ann Arbor this weekend, according to the same report from Wiltfong.
Finney's father told Rivals that his recruitment "is still in the air," that Michigan is a school that is "right there on the door with this," but that his son in still "in a space where we wants things to work out with LSU" despite the firing of former head coach Brian Kelly and the changing circumstances in Baton Rouge.
His father also told Rivals "“Michigan has been very kind and patient. Not putting to much pressure on Havon to make any type of decision. We’ll see by Wednesday what the plan is.”
Skilled playmakers in class of 2027 making trip to Michigan
Wilftong's report also details several highly touted class of 2027pass catchers who will be in Ann Arbor for The Game, including five-star receiver Monshun Sales from Lawrence Star (IN). It will be his second trip to campus this fall.
The state of Michigan's number one prospect, wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods), will also be visiting as receivers coach Ron Bellamy and the staff work to keep the talented playmaker in his home state.
A handful of 2027 tight ends will be taking a trip to Ann Arbor as well, including Jack Brown, Anthony Cartwright, Brooks Bakko and Cooper Terwilliger.
Michigan's class of 2026 ranks 12th in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.
Note: The Wolverines will be hosting several more prospects over the weekend, including several current commits, several more class of 2027 targets and a handful of notable underclassmen, as detailed in the full report from Wiltfong.