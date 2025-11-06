Most-watched College Football games of Week 10📺



1. Florida vs. Georgia – 7.8 million

2. Penn State at Ohio State – 7.2 million

3. Oklahoma at Tennessee – 4.8 million

4. Vanderbilt at Texas – 4.5 million



Top 10: https://t.co/Fz9eGw0xFt pic.twitter.com/VSRIZxMUS1