Every First-Round Draft Pick in Michigan Football History

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night as pro teams select players from the college level who they think will help shape the future of their franchises.

Historically, Michigan has churned out NFL talent coming out of Ann Arbor throughout history, with 422 Wolverines hearing their name called throughout history leading into the 2026 draft, which ranks fourth all-time in college football.

Let's take a quick look at all of the former first round picks out of Michigan before the NFL Draft commences.

2025

Defensive tackle Mason Graham: Selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer, in the background, during first-half action between Michigan and Minnesota at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight end Colston Loveland: Selected 10th overall by the Chicago Bears.

Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant: Selected 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins.

2024

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy: Selected 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

2023

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith: Selected 26th overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) celebrates a play against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2022

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: Selected second overall by the Detroit Lions.

Nov 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Defensive back Daxton Hill: Selected 31st overall by the Cincinatti Bengals.

2021

Defensive end Kwity Paye: Selected 21st overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

2020

Center Cesar Ruiz: Selected 24th overall by the New Orleans Saints.

2019

Lienbacker Devin Bush: Selected 10th overall by thr Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michigan defenders Josh Metellus (14) and line backer Devin Bush (10) tackle Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy during first half action Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Mich 090818 Kd 34 | Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Defensive end Rashan Gary: Selected 12th overall by the Green Bay Packers.

2017

Safety Jabrill Peppers: Selected 25th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Defensive end Taco Charlton: Selected 28th overall by the Dalla Cowboys.

2014

Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan: Selected 11th overall by the Tennessee Titans.

2010

Defensive end Brandon Graham: Selected 13th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 14, 2009; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back John Clay (32) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end Brandon Graham (55), linebacker Jonas Mouton (8) and safety Jordan Kovacs (32) while rushing with the football during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 45-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

2008

Offensive tackle Jake Long: Selected first overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Sep 2, 2006; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines tackle Jake Long (77) lined up at the line of scrimmage in the 1st quarter against Vanderbilt. Michigan defeated Vanderbilt 27-7 at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images | Leon Halip-Imagn Images

2007

Defensive back Leon Hall: Selected 18th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

2005

Wide receiver Braylon Edwards: Selected third overall by the Cleveland Browns.

2004

Running back Chris Perry: Selected 26th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

2001

Wide receiver David Terrell: Selected eighth overall by the Chicago Bears.

Offensive guard Steve Hutchinson: Selected 17th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

Offensive tackle Jeff Backus: Selected 18th overall by the Detroit Lions.

Jan 1, 2012; Green Bay, WI, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Jeff Backus (76) blocks Green Bay Packers linebacker Frank Zombo (58) during the game at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Lions 45-41. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

1998

Defensive back Charles Woodson: Selected fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders.

Charles Woodson leaves the podium after the trophy celebration in post-game action at the Rose Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1, 1998 in Pasadena, California. michigan rose bowl win woodson | Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

1996

Running back Tim Biakabutuka: Selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers.

1995

Defensive back Ty Law: Selected 23rd overall by the New England Patriots.

Offensive tackle Trezelle Jenkins: Selected 31st overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

1994

Wide receiver Derrick Alexander: Selected 29th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

1993

Center Steve Everitt: Selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

1992

Wide receiver Desmond Howard: Selected fourth overall by the Washington Redskins.

Nov 23 1991; Ann Arbor, MI USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Desmond Howard (21) carrying the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

1991

Full back Jarrod Bunch: Selected 27th overall by the New York Giants.

1987

Quarterback Jim Harbaugh: Selected 26th overall by the Chicago Bears.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates during the trophy presentation after the 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

1985

Defensive tackle Kevin Brooks: Selected 17th overall by the Dalls Cowboys.

1982

Running back Butch Woolfolk: Selected 18th overall by the New York Giants.

1981

Linebacker Mel Owens: Selected ninth overall by the LA Rams.

1980

Defensive end Curtis Greer: Drafted sixth overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.

1979

Offensive tackle Jon Giesler: Drafted 24th overall by the Miami Dolphins.

1978

Offensive tackle Mike Kenn: Drafted 13th overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Linebacker John Anderson: Drafted 26th overall by the Green Bay Packers.

1975

Defensive back Dave Brown: Selected 26th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1974

Defensive end Dave Gallagher: Selected 20th overall by the Chicago Bears.

1973

Tight end Paul Seymore: Selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills.

1972

Defensive back Thom Darden: Selected 18th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Linebacker Michael Taylor: Selected 20th overall by the New York Jets.

1969

Running back Ron Johnson: Selected 20th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

1967

Halfback Jim Detwiller: Drafted 20th overall by the Baltimore Colts.

1966

Offensive guard Tom Mack: Drafted second overall by the LA Rams.

Defensive end William Yearby: Drafted 13th overall by the New York Jets.

1958

Halfback James Pace: Selected eighth overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

1957

Defensive end Ron Kramer: Selected fourth overall by the Green Bay Packers.

1945

Defensive end Elroy Hirsch: Selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Rams.

Running back Don Lund: Selected seventh overall by the Chicago Bears.

1944

Center Mery Pregulman: Drafted seventh overall by the Green Bay Packers.

1942

Fullback Bob Westfall: Drafted fifth overall by the Detroit Lions.

1941

Halfback Tom Harmon: Selected first overall by the Chicago Bears,

Back Forest Evashevski: Selected 10th overall by the Washington Redskins.