Every First-Round Draft Pick in Michigan Football History
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The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night as pro teams select players from the college level who they think will help shape the future of their franchises.
Historically, Michigan has churned out NFL talent coming out of Ann Arbor throughout history, with 422 Wolverines hearing their name called throughout history leading into the 2026 draft, which ranks fourth all-time in college football.
Let's take a quick look at all of the former first round picks out of Michigan before the NFL Draft commences.
2025
Defensive tackle Mason Graham: Selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Tight end Colston Loveland: Selected 10th overall by the Chicago Bears.
Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant: Selected 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins.
2024
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy: Selected 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
2023
Defensive tackle Mazi Smith: Selected 26th overall by the Dallas Cowboys.
2022
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: Selected second overall by the Detroit Lions.
Defensive back Daxton Hill: Selected 31st overall by the Cincinatti Bengals.
2021
Defensive end Kwity Paye: Selected 21st overall by the Indianapolis Colts.
2020
Center Cesar Ruiz: Selected 24th overall by the New Orleans Saints.
2019
Lienbacker Devin Bush: Selected 10th overall by thr Pittsburgh Steelers.
Defensive end Rashan Gary: Selected 12th overall by the Green Bay Packers.
2017
Safety Jabrill Peppers: Selected 25th overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Defensive end Taco Charlton: Selected 28th overall by the Dalla Cowboys.
2014
Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan: Selected 11th overall by the Tennessee Titans.
2010
Defensive end Brandon Graham: Selected 13th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.
2008
Offensive tackle Jake Long: Selected first overall by the Miami Dolphins.
2007
Defensive back Leon Hall: Selected 18th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.
2005
Wide receiver Braylon Edwards: Selected third overall by the Cleveland Browns.
2004
Running back Chris Perry: Selected 26th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.
2001
Wide receiver David Terrell: Selected eighth overall by the Chicago Bears.
Offensive guard Steve Hutchinson: Selected 17th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.
Offensive tackle Jeff Backus: Selected 18th overall by the Detroit Lions.
1998
Defensive back Charles Woodson: Selected fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders.
1996
Running back Tim Biakabutuka: Selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers.
1995
Defensive back Ty Law: Selected 23rd overall by the New England Patriots.
Offensive tackle Trezelle Jenkins: Selected 31st overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.
1994
Wide receiver Derrick Alexander: Selected 29th overall by the Cleveland Browns.
1993
Center Steve Everitt: Selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Browns.
1992
Wide receiver Desmond Howard: Selected fourth overall by the Washington Redskins.
1991
Full back Jarrod Bunch: Selected 27th overall by the New York Giants.
1987
Quarterback Jim Harbaugh: Selected 26th overall by the Chicago Bears.
1985
Defensive tackle Kevin Brooks: Selected 17th overall by the Dalls Cowboys.
1982
Running back Butch Woolfolk: Selected 18th overall by the New York Giants.
1981
Linebacker Mel Owens: Selected ninth overall by the LA Rams.
1980
Defensive end Curtis Greer: Drafted sixth overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.
1979
Offensive tackle Jon Giesler: Drafted 24th overall by the Miami Dolphins.
1978
Offensive tackle Mike Kenn: Drafted 13th overall by the Atlanta Falcons.
Linebacker John Anderson: Drafted 26th overall by the Green Bay Packers.
1975
Defensive back Dave Brown: Selected 26th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1974
Defensive end Dave Gallagher: Selected 20th overall by the Chicago Bears.
1973
Tight end Paul Seymore: Selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills.
1972
Defensive back Thom Darden: Selected 18th overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Linebacker Michael Taylor: Selected 20th overall by the New York Jets.
1969
Running back Ron Johnson: Selected 20th overall by the Cleveland Browns.
1967
Halfback Jim Detwiller: Drafted 20th overall by the Baltimore Colts.
1966
Offensive guard Tom Mack: Drafted second overall by the LA Rams.
Defensive end William Yearby: Drafted 13th overall by the New York Jets.
1958
Halfback James Pace: Selected eighth overall by the San Francisco 49ers.
1957
Defensive end Ron Kramer: Selected fourth overall by the Green Bay Packers.
1945
Defensive end Elroy Hirsch: Selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Rams.
Running back Don Lund: Selected seventh overall by the Chicago Bears.
1944
Center Mery Pregulman: Drafted seventh overall by the Green Bay Packers.
1942
Fullback Bob Westfall: Drafted fifth overall by the Detroit Lions.
1941
Halfback Tom Harmon: Selected first overall by the Chicago Bears,
Back Forest Evashevski: Selected 10th overall by the Washington Redskins.
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Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14