2026 LB Dallas Brannon Planning To Visit Michigan After Landing Offer
Now that Michigan has wrapped up its spring football period, the U-M staff has transitioned focus to the recruiting world, sending out offers left and right over the past week. Overall, the Wolverines are targeting some of the top recruits in the country, and that description rings true for 2026 Charlotte (NC) Independance linebacker Dallas Brannon.
“I was super excited when I found out,” Brannon told Wolverine Digest. “I had no idea it was going to happen.”
Checking in at 6-2 and 205 pounds, Brannon dominated throughout his sophomore season to the tune of 147 tackles, and his voluminous production is evident all throughout his highlight tape on Hudl. Brannon played pretty centrally within his team’s defense, which makes sense given his speed, play recognition and athleticism. He’s the type of player that, one way or another, always found his way to the football and logged a ton of tackles in the process.
From a recruiting perspective, Brannon has had an eventful last five weeks. Since April 1, the blue chip prospect has visited Tennessee, Wake Forest, South Carolina and Miami while also landing offers from Mississippi State, USC and most recently Michigan during that time period.
“I know [Michigan] has a tradition of very good defenses and the atmosphere in their stadium is unlike any other,” Brannon said. “I definitely plan to try and get up there. I want to tour the campus, meet the rest of the staff and see the facilities.”
When Brannon mentions meeting the rest of the staff, he’s referring to a pre-existing relationship he has with Michigan’s defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach, Brian Jean-Mary.
“I only have met with coach BJ,” Brannon said. “Me and him had previously connected when he was at Tennessee, and I’m really excited to be recruited by him again with him at Michigan.”
So, Brannon is familiar with Michigan’s culture and tradition, plus he’s already forged a relationship with coach Jean-Mary. The next step is for the Wolverines to host the coveted 2026 defender for a visit.
