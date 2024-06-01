2026 No. 2 RB Tradarian Ball To Visit ‘Powerhouse’ Michigan Program Soon
With Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford leading the charge, the Wolverines are pursuing one of the elite ball carriers in the 2026 class in Texarkana (Tex.) Texas High RB Tradarian Ball. Ranked as the No. 2 running back in his class, Ball is a top-tier talent who can elevate an offense all on his own, and he picked up a scholarship offer from U-M this past Wednesday..
“I was very excited to have an offer from Michigan,” Ball told Wolverine Digest. “They’re coming off a great season, and I’m blessed to be recruited by the defending champs.”
According to Ball, he’s currently being recruited by Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford, and the U-M assistant coach is aiming to sell the high four-star prospect on a potential future in Ann Arbor.
“I’ve been in contact with the running backs coach recently and we’ve had a good understanding relationship,” Ball said. “I just like Michigan as a program. They’re a great football school, and they’ve always been a powerhouse in my opinion.”
READ MORE: 3-Star 2025 CB Kaylib Singleton Looking To Officially Visit Michigan After Receiving U-M Offer
Now, Ball is one of the most coveted running backs in the ‘26 cycle, so he’s being aggressively recruited by dominant football programs across the country. Of Ball’s 35+ offers, the Michigan target also has other offers from the likes of Texas, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
“I plan on visiting Michigan very soon, and I’ll be at the University of Texas on June 1.”
Last season, the 5-11, 187-pound speedster amassed 1,225 rushing yards, 24 receptions, 400 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns as a sophomore, showcasing his versatility and dynamic skill set for the Tigers. In addition to his dominance on the football field, Ball runs track for Texas High, and he posted a 10.51 second time in the 100-meter dash according to MileSplit.
As the nation’s No. 2 running back, Ball is listed as the No. 33 prospect overall according to 247Sports.com, and he could conceivably wind up as a five-star recruit when all is said and done with a strong junior season this fall.
For more coverage of Michigan Athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WolverineDigest
- Follow us on Facebook: @WolverineDigestSI
- Follow us on Twitter: @BSB_Wolverine | @EricJRutter | @mlounsberry_SI