3-Star 2025 CB Kaylib Singleton Looking To Officially Visit Michigan After Receiving U-M Offer
Over the past week, the Michigan coaching staff has been quite active on the recruiting front and is making a concerted effort to boost its 2025 class, which is a five-commitment contingent that ranks No. 41 in the nation according to 247Sports.com. As such, the Wolverines’ coaches have scoured the country for players who fit the profile of a U-M athlete, and Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island cornerback Kaylib Singleton seems to fit that bill.
Standing at 6-1 and 177 pounds, Singleton is a speedy corner with the length to pose problems on the outside. Yesterday, Singleton added an offer from Michigan to his quickly-growing list of interested suitors (Michigan was offer No. 24), and the 2025 three-star defensive back spoke about receiving such good news.
“I was excited when I got the offer,” Singleton told Wolverine Digest. “The offer means a lot to me because Michigan has always been one of my top schools… I know Michigan is a winning school, and they put a lot of players in the NFL.”
Though Singleton just picked up his U-M offer yesterday, the talented corner had been hearing from the Wolverines since the tail end of the Jim Harbaugh era, so Singleton has maintained a relationship with the Michigan coaching staff for quite some time.
READ MORE: 5 Four-Star Prospects To Visit Michigan This Weekend
“I’m in contact with coach LaMar Morgan, and I was getting recruited by coach Jay Harbaugh at one point before he left. It’s going good right now. I’ve talked to coach Morgan a couple of times.”
Previously, Singleton’s older brother, Samuel Singleton Jr., was recruited by Michigan in the past before he ended up committing to Florida State. So, the younger Singleton has been on campus before and enjoyed the time he spent in Ann Arbor, so much so that he’s hoping to take an official visit of his own.
“I want to get up to Michigan for an official visit if I can,” Singleton said. “I’ve been down there a couple of times in the past. I have an official visit set up with Florida, Rutgers and Syracuse.”
With those three officials locked in, Singleton has two more that he is allotted to take, and it appears that Michigan is in a good position to host the three-star prospect on campus sooner rather than later once his track and field season wraps up.
“I also run track and ran a couple of fast times in the 100 / 200 [meter dash], my fastest times being 10.54 in the 100 and a 21.6 in the 200 and made states. I also led my 4x100 to states.”
So, Singleton has been busy during the offseason and is an accomplished sprinter for the Golden Eagles in addition to his starring role on the gridiron at the high school level.
For more coverage of Michigan Athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WolverineDigest
- Follow us on Facebook: @WolverineDigestSI
- Follow us on Twitter: @BSB_Wolverine | @EricJRutter | @mlounsberry_SI