2027 QB Mason Holtzclaw Details ’Amazing’ Michigan Visit
Over the weekend, 2027 Arden (NC) Christ School quarterback Mason Holtzclaw was in Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit at Michigan, and the 6-4, 185-pounder is a young prospect that the Wolverines coaching staff is keeping tabs on.
“We got to watch their first summer practice of the year being on the sideline interacting with all of the coaches, which was awesome,” Holtzclaw told Wolverine Digest. “We toured all of campus and the football facilities, which was one of the nicest I’ve seen. Also, they took us by the Big House. That was amazing, getting to be on the field and seeing how big the stadium is.”
So far, Holtzclaw has already picked up offers from East Carolina, Kentucky, Toledo, USF and Virginia Tech early in his recruiting process, and more schools are expected to enter this mix as the summer goes on. Holtzclaw has an extensive visit schedule for the next couple months with stops at Clemson, LSU, Mississippi State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and South Carolina. However, Michigan took center stage over the weekend, and Holtzclaw described his time on the U-M campus.
“Most of the time I was with coach [Kirk] Campbell and coach [Josh] Sinagoga,” Holtzclaw said. “After practice was over, coach Sinagoga took me into the office and we watched some of their film and broke it down. He was surprised that I knew so much already, being as young as I am. We also were in coach Campbell's office, and he was telling me about how great of an offense they have and he said that I’m one of the top 2027s on their board.”
According to 247Sports.com, Michigan has only offered two quarterbacks in the 2027 class up to this point, but this visit sounds like it laid the groundwork for Holtzclaw and the U-M staff to learn more about each other.
“I would say something that stood out to me on the visit is how all of the coaches interacted with me and the stadium was a big thing that stood out to me,” Holtzclaw said. “Also, they are a National Championship team and are a winning program.”
Overall, Michigan impressed the North Carolina native on the visit just a handful of months after winning college football’s most important title.
“I would rate my visit great at Michigan,” Holtzclaw said. “I could see myself playing in their offense and thriving in it.”
