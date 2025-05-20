Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: Michigan lands elite four-star tight end Matt Ludwig

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After things went quiet on the recruiting trail for Michigan for a while, the Wolverines emerged with a big win on the trail. On Tuesday, four-star tight end Matt Ludwig announced that he had committed to Michigan.

The 6-4, 250 pound prospect is the No. 1 recruit from the state of Montana and considered to be one of the top tight ends in the nation for the 2026 class.

In addition to all of the benefits that come from playing for a program like Michigan, there's little doubt that former Michigan TE Colston Loveland's success helped in this recruitment. Loveland, who spent three years with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, was the first tight end taken in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears (No. 10 overall).

Michigan has a long track record of producing NFL tight ends, and Ludwig is undoubtedly ready to be next in line for that level of success.

