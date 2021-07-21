Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Per Coach, CJ Stokes Already Treats Football like a Job

Michigan running back commit CJ Stokes is mature beyond his years and already ready to do everything necessary to be successful at the next level.
Author:
Publish date:

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School head coach Jon Wheeler hasn't been on the job long, but he already knows he has a star in running back CJ Stokes. Per Wheeler, the Michigan commit is about his business. Whether it's in the weight room, the film room, the classroom or the practice field, Stokes gets after it. In the video above, Wheeler talks about Stokes as a young man, as a student, as a son and of course, as a player. 

cj stokes
Recruiting

Per Coach, CJ Stokes Already Treats Football like a Job

EypiGvvWEAE7Xqb
Football

Michigan QB Issues Statement On NIL

cj stokes
Recruiting

Michigan Commit CJ Stokes Loves what Mike Hart is About

Cade McNamara
Football

Where Michigan's Presumptive Starting QB Ranks Nationally

jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Takes No. 1 Spot On ESPN List

d'arco perkins-mcallister
Football

Incredible Video Tours Michigan Football Facilities

EypiGvvWUAUYwTI
Football

Why Jim Harbaugh Should Roll The Dice With JJ McCarthy

tay'shawn trent
Recruiting

Michigan Commit Tay'Shawn Trent Being Watched Closely This Season