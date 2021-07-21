Per Coach, CJ Stokes Already Treats Football like a Job

Michigan running back commit CJ Stokes is mature beyond his years and already ready to do everything necessary to be successful at the next level.

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School head coach Jon Wheeler hasn't been on the job long, but he already knows he has a star in running back CJ Stokes. Per Wheeler, the Michigan commit is about his business. Whether it's in the weight room, the film room, the classroom or the practice field, Stokes gets after it. In the video above, Wheeler talks about Stokes as a young man, as a student, as a son and of course, as a player.