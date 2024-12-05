Early Signing Day: Michigan signs 'three-phase playmaker' CB Jayden Sanders
Jayden Sanders committed to Michigan back in August and has been a consistent member of the class since. Sanders' father played for TCU, but he chose the Wolverines over TCU, Baylor, and Oklahoma State. The tall cornerback, who should become a good boundary player for the Wolverines, made it official by signing with Michigan.
Kilgore (TX) CB Jayden Sanders
Notable Offers:
Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Arizona State, and Kansas State, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Gabe Brooks:
Unverified size, but looks tall and wiry on the hoof. Instinctive three-phase playmaker with a strong football pedigree as the son of a former all-conference corner who played on some great TCU late 2000s teams. Three-sport athlete with experience in basketball and track and field that shows in functional athleticism on the gridiron. Elevates in the open floor with above-the-rim finishing ability. Productive in all three phases, including two special teams TDs as a junior. Field-stretching vertical shot threat at receiver. Big-framed corner on D with potential to fit a framey boundary corner role quite well, though skill set and instincts also could fit over the top at safety. Not necessarily a top-end burner but plenty fast with unorthodox gait, but does not get caught from behind. Bona fide Power Four prospect in the secondary. Owns the developmental potential to become a difference maker in college with NFL Draft upside.
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
