Elite 2026 LB Talanoa Ili Calls Michigan ‘Tough’ Team After Picking Up U-M Offer
Over the last couple weeks, Michigan has made a noted push to bolster its recruiting department with additional staffers being hired left and right, and that more comprehensive approach is lending itself to the recruiting trail too. Recently, Michigan extended a scholarship offer to one of the top overall defenders in the country in 2026 Orange (Calif.) Lutheran linebacker Talanoa Ili, a player who ranks as a high four-star according to 247Sports.com.
“I was excited when I got it,” Ili told Wolverine Digest. “I didn’t know if I was going to get it that day.”
Standing at 6-3 and 220 pounds, Ili is listed as the No. 3 linebacker in the country for the ‘26 cycle (No. 23 prospect overall), so he has options from Power 4 schools all across the country. The likes of Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC have all offered already, so Ili has a lot of research to do, but he’s in the process of sorting out his options, Michigan included.
“I know Michigan is a tough team, and it showed as they won the National Championship last year,” Ili said.
Lately, Ili said that he hasn’t had a ton of contact from the staff as the U-M coaches work on fully assembling Michigan’s 2025 class before transitioning too deeply into the ‘26 cycle. However, the groundwork has been laid for the future ,particularly so if the Wolverines can get Ili on campus this fall. The highly coveted four-star prospect said he does not have any current plans to visit Ann Arbor during the summer months.
Here is a breakdown of Ili’s athletic profile from 247Sports.com National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggigns:
“Probably best all around linebacker in state right now, regardless of class. Long, athletic 6-3, 215 pound frame and still growing. Can rush off the edge, play in space and drop and cover. Twitchy kid who plays fast but under control. Has looked really good at a pair of off-season events- 7v7 tourney and LB Showcase. Productive and earned 1st team all-league honors after both freshman and sophomore seasons in highly competitive Trinity League. Very active with non-stop motor. High football IQ, can quickly read, diagnose and go. Could grow in to an edge rusher down the road but has the athleticism to stay at linebacker and can play inside or outside. Was clocked at 20.2 MPH on the Catapult GPS Sept 8 when the Lancers played Chandler (Ariz.). A complete, every down linebacker with a very high ceiling.”
