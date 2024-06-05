Four-star Wide Receiver Lists Michigan Among Top 4 Finalists
As summer recruiting season begins to heat up, Michigan football is looking to build some momentum on the trail. The Wolverines hosted five four-star prospects from the 2025 class on official visits last weekend, and will have a fresh crop of recruits on campus again in the days to come.
One player Michigan is firmly in the hunt for is four-star Red Oak (Texas) wide receiver Taz Williams Jr., who recently included the Wolverines alongside Penn State, SMU and Texas A&M in his Top 4.
Williams is set to visit three of his four finalists this month, traveling to Texas A&M this coming weekend, Penn State on June 14 and Michigan on June 21. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is considered the No. 293 overall prospect, No. 36 wide receiver and No. 45 player from the state of Texas in the 2025 recruiting class. Williams has garnered a whopping 50 scholarship offers from FBS programs during his recruitment, including just about every major program in the country. Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy is the primary recruiter for the Wolverines in this battle.
Over the next three weekends, Michigan is set to host a plethora of high school talent on official visits. The vast change in coaching personnel this offseason has slowed the Wolverines' efforts on the recruiting trail, but head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have an opportunity to get the wheels turning in earnest this June.
The Wolverines do have five four-star prospects committed to their 2025 recruiting class in defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall (No. 41 overall), quarterback Carter Smith (No. 160), offensive tackle Avery Gach (No. 246), defensive lineman Bobby Kanka (No. 379) and tight end Eli Owens (No. 399). Michigan's 2025 class is currently ranked No. 41 in the country and No. 12 in the Big Ten, though the Wolverines' average player rating of 92.14 on 247Sports is the fourth-best mark in the conference.
