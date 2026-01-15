Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds Got the Most Fitting Honor From City of Bloomington

The city of Bloomington, Ind. found a creative way to honor one of Indiana football's most impactful players in the lead-up to the program’s College Football Playoff national championship game showdown with Miami.

The city, located in the rolling hills of Southern Indiana, is temporarily renaming a pond after Hoosiers cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, according to a Tuesday news release from the Office of the Mayor.

“After a standout Peach Bowl performance by Indiana University football and a social media conversation that refused to be ignored, a grassroots call emerged to rename the retention pond at Miller-Showers Park ‘D’Angelo’s Pond,’” the release read.

“For the remainder of this week, the City of Bloomington will recognize the pond with this honorary, unofficial name as the community rallies behind the Hoosiers and looks ahead to the College Football Playoff National Championship.”

Ponds, a junior defensive back who tallied 55 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games for the Hoosiers this season, set the tone for Indiana in a 56–22 Peach Bowl beatdown of Oregon when he intercepted Ducks quarterback Dante Moore's very first pass from scrimmage, returning it 25 yards for a touchdown.

“Just to have a pond named after me is something that’s always been talked about, but I was just really shocked to see it come to life,” Ponds told Fox59 News.

The city made sure to note that the honorary, temporary name change won't also result in a change on maps or any signs being installed. Fans and residents of Bloomington are encouraged to “share photos, posts and good-natured cheer” in the lead-up to Monday night’s title game.

“It's honestly just a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Ponds said. “I'm just blessed to even have that named after me.”

Ponds and the Hoosiers will take the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated