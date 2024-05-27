Five-Star Wide Receiver Locks In Official Visit With Michigan
Everyone knows that Michigan loves to run the ball but the Wolverines would love to nab a stud wide receiver or two in the 2025 class. That may just end up being possible with Las Vegas Bishop Gorman five-star Derek Meadows.
The 6-5, 200-pounder is one of the most coveted receivers in the entire nation and recently he put the Wolverines on his calendar as one of the five schools that will receive an official visit.
As you can see above, Meadows will kick off his official visits with a trip to Ann Arbor this weekend. Then, for the next three weeks in a row, he'll check out his four other top schools starting with Georgia and Notre Dame, who might be leading for him, followed by LSU and Alabama.
There are a few things to pay attention to when it comes to Meadows. In the past, this is the type of prospect Michigan wouldn't have a chance with, but after winning a national title, everyone is paying attention at least a little bit. Also, it's a little unfortunate that he'll visit Michigan first, but if Sherrone Moore and Co. knock it out of the park, everyone else could fall short moving forward. Finally, the news that schools can directly pay athletes moving forward bodes very, very well for Michigan as one of the richest schools in the entire country. That has to be a good thing moving forward for Moore and his staff as they start to recruit on another level.