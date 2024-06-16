Elite 2026 RB Savion Hiter Impressed By Michigan Visit
In his short time on campus, Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford is living up to his reputation as a tireless recruiter. While Alford secured a commitment from 2025 RB Jasper Parker on Saturday, he’s also been working on the 2026 class at the same time.
In particular, Alford offered Woodberry Forest (Va.) four-star running back Savion Hiter in March and hosted the No. 3 RB in the 2026 cycle for a visit the very next month in April.
“The visit was better than expected,” Hiter told Wolverine Digest. “The campus was really nice, everybody was very welcoming. Got to meet coach [Sherrone] Moore and had great conversations with him, coach [Tony] Alford, Blake Corum, Donovan Edward, administrative staff and trainers too.”
Right now, Hiter is viewed as one of the elite running back prospects in his class, and the Michigan target also holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas, so Hiter is a wanted commodity on the recruiting trails. That also means Hiter has the luxury of being selective with the schools courting him, so he also outlined his personal criteria when choosing which program he will play at in the future.
“It’s important for me to be at a school where I’m going to be used and developed as a RB,” Hiter said. “Where I can get my degree but also be prepared for the next level, which God willing is the NFL.”
So, how does Michigan stack up to that litmus test?
“I really like their style of offense, the campus culture and attention to detail,” Hiter said. “I love how they used Blake as a RB and how successful he was. Also, the conversation with Coach Alford is just different from most other coaches. It’s more than just football with him.”
Currently, Hiter is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the nation according to 247Sports.com. That position also puts Hiter at the No. 39 slot overall for prospects in the ‘26 class.
At the moment, Hiter does not have a plan for when he wants to commit. Instead, he’s taking a casual approach to the recruiting process and is staying busy over the offseason by lifting and training with a specific focus on his pass blocking, agility and footwork for the upcoming season.
CLICK HERE to watch Hiter’s sophomore highlight tape.
For more coverage of Michigan Athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WolverineDigest
- Follow us on Facebook: @WolverineDigestSI
- Follow us on Twitter: @BSB_Wolverine | @EricJRutter | @mlounsberry_SI