Former ACC Commit Lists Michigan as Top 6 School

After decommitting from Syracuse and receiving an offer from the Michigan Wolverines earlier this month, things have developed quickly in Michigan's recruitment of four-star Rocky River (Ohio) safety Tristin Hughes.

Following the offer, Hughes stated to Rivals that the Wolverines had shot toward the very top of his recruitment after a phone call with safeties coach Tyler Stockton.

Hughes then scheduled an official visit to Ann Arbor for this summer that will take place the weekend of June 12.

This week, another development took place in Hughes' recruitment as he officially named his top six schools, with the Wolverines making that cut, to no surprise.

Kentucky, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Miami (FL) and Auburn also made Hughes' top list

"Michigan has a great reputation for being a great football school and also a great academic school making them stand out," Hughes previously told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

The Wolverines extended an offer to Hughes after his showing at the recent The Opening Regional held inside the Indianapolis Colts practice facility.

Hughes as a prospect

Hughes' Rivals ranking has him listed as the No. 248 prospect in the class of 2027 and a four-star recruit. He is the No. 29 safety in the class and is the 12th-best 2027 prospect out of the state of Ohio, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has collected over 20 total offers from programs across the country.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mason Curtis (25) celebrates with teammates after a first half interception against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Wolverines currently have three players committed to their 2027 class, including offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito, along with EDGE Recarder Kitchen.

Michigan's class ranks 22nd in college football to this point, according to Rivals.