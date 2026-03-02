Michigan Football 'at the top' of Former ACC Commit's Recruitment

Rocky River (Ohio) four-star safety Tristin Hughes received an offer from Michigan after his stellar showing at Sunday's The Opening Regional held inside the Indianapolis Colts practice facility.

WOW woke up to a great phone call.

Blessed to say I’ve received an offer from the University of Michigan !!!@Coach_TsTock @AllenTrieu @adamgorney @247Hudson @CoachWells1 pic.twitter.com/ucNoDpAH38 — Tristin Hughes 4⭐️ (@_tristinhughes) March 2, 2026

Now, just after receiving that offer from Wolverine safety coach Tyler Stockton, Hughes has wasted no time in making clear where Michigan stands in his recruiting process.

"Definitely at the top,” Hughes told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong of where the Maize and Blue stand in his recruitment.

The former Syracuse commit said he is impressed with Michigan's longstanding reputation as a school that prides itself on both football and academics.

"Michigan has a great reputation for being a great football school and also a great academic school making them stand out," Hughes told Rivals.

Other programs in Hughes' lead group, as he told Rivals, include Kentucky, Louisville and Purdue, while also mentioning he has been chatting with Ohio State and Clemson despite not receiving an offer yet.

After his showing in Indianapolis over the weekend, Hughes also posted on his X account that he received offers from Iowa State and Virginia Tech.

Hughes as a prospect

Hughes' Rivals ranking has him listed as the No. 248 prospect in the class of 2027 and a four-star recruit. He is the No. 29 safety in the class and is the 12th-best 2027 prospect out of the state of Ohio, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has collected over 20 total offers from programs across the country.

Michigan's next step in his recruiting process will likely be to get him on campus in Ann Arbor for a visit.

The Wolverines currently have three players committed to their 2027 class, including offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito, along with EDGE Recarder Kitchen.

Michigan's class ranks 19th in college football to this point, according to Rivals.