Michigan’s 2027 Class Sees Major Ranking Disparity Across Recruiting Sites

Michigan landed a significant commitment from in-state offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey on Saturday afternoon. With the addition of Lipsey, the Wolverines have six commits in the 2027 class.

Lipsey, Michigan's newest commit, isn't just one of the top talents in the 2027 cycle, but he is an elite prospect the Wolverines were able to keep in their own backyard. The Kalamazoo (MI) Loy Norrix offensive tackle is considered the No. 104 player in the nation, per Rivals. He is the No. 9 offensive tackle and the No. 3 player from Michigan.

Let's take a look at Michigan's 2027 class as things stand now

Jakari Lipsey: 6'5", 290-pound offensive tackle

Recarder Kitchen: 6'6", 240-pound edge rusher

Kamden Lopati: 6'3", 220-pound quarterback

Maxwell Miles: 6'2", 190-pound defensive back

Sidney Rouleau: 6'5", 265-pound offensive tackle

Louis Esposito: 6'5", 285-pound interior offensive lineman

Michigan recently lost commitments from four-star defensive back Darrell Mattison and interior offensive lineman Tristan Dare.

Now, let's take a look at where Michigan's 2027 class ranks among the rest of the nation. We will look at both 247Sports and Rivals, and as you will see, there is a big difference between the two recruiting sites.

247Sports now nearly as high on Michigan

Typically, both 247Sports and Rivals are fairly aligned with one another, but 247Sports isn't nearly as high on Michigan's class as Rivals is.

The Wolverines have the No. 35 ranked class with the addition of Lipsey. Oklahoma has the top class on 247Sports and there are five Big Ten teams inside the top 10, with Washington sitting at No. 11.

Michigan has just two four-star commitments, as Kamden Lopati is ranked as a three-star on 247Sports.

Jakari Lipsey: 4-star, No. 66 overall

Recarder Kitchen: 4-star, No. 139 overall

Kamden Loptai: 3-star, Not ranked inside top 247

Maxwell Miles: 3-star, NR

Sidney Rouleau: 3-star, NR

Louis Esposito: 3-star, NR

Rivals much higher on the Wolverines' prospects

Now, let's take a look at Rivals and see where Michigan stands after adding Lipsey.

The Wolverines have the No. 19 class in the nation with their six commitments. Texas A&M has the top-ranked class on Rivals, and the Big Ten has three teams ranked inside the top 10, with UCLA sitting at No. 11.

The big difference, is Rivals is much higher on Kamden Lopati than 247Sports is — as they should be.

Jakari Lipsey: 4-star, No. 104 overall

Kamden Lopati: 4-star, No. 119 overall

Recarder Kitchen: 4-star, No. 134 overall

Sidney Rouleau: 3-star, No. 423 overall

Louis Esposito: 3-star, No. 599 overall

Maxwell Miles: 3-star, No. 799 overall

The Wolverines are still trending for some playmakers in the coming months and Michigan could be puhsing for a top-15 class before the summer is over.