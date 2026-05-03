Michigan’s 2027 Class Sees Major Ranking Disparity Across Recruiting Sites
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Michigan landed a significant commitment from in-state offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey on Saturday afternoon. With the addition of Lipsey, the Wolverines have six commits in the 2027 class.
Lipsey, Michigan's newest commit, isn't just one of the top talents in the 2027 cycle, but he is an elite prospect the Wolverines were able to keep in their own backyard. The Kalamazoo (MI) Loy Norrix offensive tackle is considered the No. 104 player in the nation, per Rivals. He is the No. 9 offensive tackle and the No. 3 player from Michigan.
Let's take a look at Michigan's 2027 class as things stand now
- Jakari Lipsey: 6'5", 290-pound offensive tackle
- Recarder Kitchen: 6'6", 240-pound edge rusher
- Kamden Lopati: 6'3", 220-pound quarterback
- Maxwell Miles: 6'2", 190-pound defensive back
- Sidney Rouleau: 6'5", 265-pound offensive tackle
- Louis Esposito: 6'5", 285-pound interior offensive lineman
Michigan recently lost commitments from four-star defensive back Darrell Mattison and interior offensive lineman Tristan Dare.
Now, let's take a look at where Michigan's 2027 class ranks among the rest of the nation. We will look at both 247Sports and Rivals, and as you will see, there is a big difference between the two recruiting sites.
247Sports now nearly as high on Michigan
Typically, both 247Sports and Rivals are fairly aligned with one another, but 247Sports isn't nearly as high on Michigan's class as Rivals is.
The Wolverines have the No. 35 ranked class with the addition of Lipsey. Oklahoma has the top class on 247Sports and there are five Big Ten teams inside the top 10, with Washington sitting at No. 11.
Michigan has just two four-star commitments, as Kamden Lopati is ranked as a three-star on 247Sports.
- Jakari Lipsey: 4-star, No. 66 overall
- Recarder Kitchen: 4-star, No. 139 overall
- Kamden Loptai: 3-star, Not ranked inside top 247
- Maxwell Miles: 3-star, NR
- Sidney Rouleau: 3-star, NR
- Louis Esposito: 3-star, NR
Rivals much higher on the Wolverines' prospects
Now, let's take a look at Rivals and see where Michigan stands after adding Lipsey.
The Wolverines have the No. 19 class in the nation with their six commitments. Texas A&M has the top-ranked class on Rivals, and the Big Ten has three teams ranked inside the top 10, with UCLA sitting at No. 11.
The big difference, is Rivals is much higher on Kamden Lopati than 247Sports is — as they should be.
- Jakari Lipsey: 4-star, No. 104 overall
- Kamden Lopati: 4-star, No. 119 overall
- Recarder Kitchen: 4-star, No. 134 overall
- Sidney Rouleau: 3-star, No. 423 overall
- Louis Esposito: 3-star, No. 599 overall
- Maxwell Miles: 3-star, No. 799 overall
The Wolverines are still trending for some playmakers in the coming months and Michigan could be puhsing for a top-15 class before the summer is over.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop