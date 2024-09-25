Four-star DB set to announce commitment between Michigan and others
Michigan currently has two stout defensive backs committed to it in the 2025 cycle. Kainoa Winston and Ivan Taylor are both high-end prospects, but the Wolverines are hoping to land another big-time defensive back in the '25 cycle.
Four-star safety Jordan Young will announce his commitment on November 2. The Monroe (NC) prospect will choose between Michigan, NC State, Clemson, and Florida State. According to 247Sports' Composite, Young is the 101st-ranked recruit in the class and the 10th-ranked safety.
The Wolverines may be in his top group, but Michigan isn't viewed as the top choice here. There are Crystal Ball predictions in favor of both Clemson and NC State to land the talented safety. Over on On3, the Wolfpack has a 93.2% of landing Young. The maize and blue have a less than 1% chance.
Young did visit Michigan two times, but has been to Clemson four times and to NC State three times. The Wolverines would need to make a really strong impression on Young in the next month and a half to land the really talented safety.
Here is a scouting report on Young by 247Sports' Andrew Ivins.
A twitched-up, three-phase playmaker that has done plenty of damage on the offensive side over the years, but projects best as a safety at the next level with his awareness, range and ball skills. Limited third-party verified information available exiting his junior season, but owns some of the top triple jump markers in the 2025 cycle. Comfortable working in an off-man alignment with the break anticipation to create takeaways. Fires into the alley taking good contain angles and has the foot speed to close gaps in pursuit. On the leaner side at this stage, but has displayed the strength and lateral spring to be an effective short-area tackler. As a wide receiver, has proven to be a tough cover on vertical routes with the juice to create after the catch. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with multi-year starter upside. Could be deployed in a variety of different alignments, but skill set suggests he might find most success as a split safety.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore lays out the plan for Michigan QB Alex Orji moving forward
Opinion: We got a glimpse of what Michigan football is capable of for the rest of '24
Michigan football's Sherrone Moore earns national 'Coach of the Week' award