High four-star O-lineman sets visit to Michigan football
The offensive line has been a staple at Michigan for the last three seasons. The Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award for having the best offensive line in both 2021 and 2022. Michigan just signed some more great offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class and the Wolverines are looking to add even more in the 2025 cycle.
Typically the high-end linemen are very interested in visiting Ann Arbor to talk with both Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome. Zaden Krempin, a 2026 recruit, has scheduled a visit to Michigan for this season. Krempin has also scheduled six other visits to different teams.
Krempin will be in Ann Arbor on September 14. Michigan will host Arkansas State.
According to the 247Sports' Composite, Krempin is a four-star recruit. He is ranked 149th overall and is the 11th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2026 cycle. Kremplin is from Prosper (TX). The 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman holds offers from teams like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and others.
While there aren't any predictions for where Krempin may go, SMU holds the lead on On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Mustangs currently have a 50.7% chance of landing him. But with Michigan and other teams set for visits, his recruitment appears to be wide open.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Joel Klatt calls Michigan the 'biggest threat' to Ohio State, Oregon
Kenneth Grant snubbed in preseason All-America teams
ESPN names three Michigan players on its preseason 2024 All-America team