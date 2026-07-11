How to Watch 4-Star OL Lincoln Mageo's Commitment Live: Will He Choose Michigan?

Entering Saturday, Michigan has the 11th-ranked class in the 2027 cycle, per On3, and the Wolverines are looking to add to that number later in the evening.

Four-star offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo is down to three schools and he will make his selection on Saturday night. Will the Wolverines get one of their top targets left on the board?

Here's how you can see Mageo's commitment, along with what you need to know.

How to see Mageo's commitment

Finalists: Michigan, Utah, and Washington

When: Saturday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: CBS Sports College Football YouTube page

Leader: Michigan has been in the perceived leader for some time now

Mageo primer

Mageo projects as an interior offensive lineman at the college level, with a chance to play center. Standing at 6'3", 285-pounds, Mageo is ranked No. 242 in the nation, according to Rivals. He is also the No. 16 interior offensive lineman. Mageo is from Oceanside (CA).

Since April, Mageo has been on campus three different times, and with already having a connection to the Michigan coaching staff from their time at Utah, he has a great bond with offensive line coach Jim Harding.

Speaking to Michigan Wolverines on SI following his official visit in June, Mageo spoke about the possibility of playing for Harding.

Top offensive line target Lincoln Mageo (@lincoln_mageo) left his official visit with #Michigan impressed.



Ahead of his July 11 decision date, it appears the Wolverines continue to check off boxes. O-line coach Jim Harding is also a proven developer.



"I think it would be cool… pic.twitter.com/FZSsNSUhXG — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) June 8, 2026

"I think it would be cool to play for him especially because I know Spencer [Fano] and Caleb [Lomu] played for him right out of high school and seeing how they continued to develop into first round picks," said Mageo.

"One of the things that stood out to me is the development part that gets you on the road to the next level but also the programs that are there to help you out if something happens during that process and your football career is over. They really showed me that they offer the best of both worlds academically and athletically."

Michigan looks to add to already talented offensive line class

If Mageo does commit to Michigan, as the Wolverines are heavily favored to land him, it would give Michigan four offensive linemen in the class.

Thank u @skylarGphan for making sure me & my family were good from the time we arrived to the time we left. Tyler is the man! Thank you @UMFBCoachWhitt @coachjharding @CoachLynch & the rest of the staff for everything. I appreciate you guys! 〽️ #GoBlue — Lincoln Mageo 🇦🇸🇲🇽 4⭐️ (@lincoln_mageo) June 8, 2026

The Wolverines already have four-star offensive tackles Jakari Lipsey and Sidney Rouleau in the fold, along with three-star interior lineman Louis Esposito.

Lipsey, the Michigan product, is ranked as high as No. 36 overall on 247Sports and is a big building block for the Wolverines' offensive line. Adding Mageo would give Michigan two tackle prospects, along with two interior players for future years to come.