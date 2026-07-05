5-Star Michigan Target, South Carolina Commit Joshua Dobson Clarifies Confusing Comments

Recruitments are rarely final until a signature is signed on the dotted line — especially for the top prospects in the class. And that's the case for five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, who spurned both Texas A&M and Michigan for South Carolina last Wednesday.

Dobson committed to the Gamecocks, who had Dobson for his final official visit. Following his announcement to South Carolina, Dobson might've slipped when asked about his commitment. He said it's far from over until he signs.

"Man, it feels great, but I think it's far from over," Dobson said after his commitment. "Obviously, until I sign that dotted line, schools are still going to try to reach out to me, but for now, I'm really, I'm a 1000% committed to the [Gamecocks]."

Dobson clarifies comments

However, with his comments going viral and fans not knowing if he's going to stick with South Carolina, Dobson went to social media to clarify. He wanted everyone to understand that he is committed to the Gamecocks, and he just meant that things were far from over, as in he still has to sign in December.

"To address the confusion from my comments, I want to make something very clear: I am 1000% committed to USC . Go Gamecocks," Dobson wrote.

"During the interview, the reporter asked me how it felt now that the recruiting process was over. My response was that it's far from over because I still have to make it official by signing in December.

"That answer was about the timeline—not my commitment. I'm locked in, excited for what's ahead, and ready to get to work. Spurs Up!"

To address the confusion from my comments, I want to make something very clear: I am 1000% committed to USC 🤙🏽. Go Gamecocks!



During the interview, the reporter asked me how it felt now that the recruiting process was over. My response was that it's far from over because I still… https://t.co/FKhs7idWzf — 5⭐️Joshua Dobson (@JoshDobsonDB) July 4, 2026

Should Michigan continue to target?

Despite missing on Joshua Dobson, Michigan landed elite four-star CB Monsanna Torbert out of Ohio. It was a big addition to the Wolverines' class, plus, a win over rival Ohio State on the recruiting front.

The new NCAA 5-for-5 could change some things, but Michigan is likely going to lose its top three starting cornerbacks after this season. Both Jyaire Hill and Smith Snowden could come back, however, if they have the year that is expected, they will be NFL bound.

The Wolverines' cornerback depth isn't great right now and bodies are needed. Michigan has made the cornerback position one of importance in this cycle, landing Torbert, Blake Jenkins, and Darius Johnson.

Michigan likes all three of those players, but anytime you can land a top-10 player, and a potential Day 1 starter like Dobson, you do it. Michigan should continue to recruit the North Carolina native until he tells them he isn't interested any longer, or signs on the dotted line.