Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Ja'Den McBurrows

The scrappy corner out of Florida will officially call Ann Arbor home.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Ja'Den McBurrows

Ja'Den McBurrows

Position: Cornerback

Ht: 5-10

Wt: 165

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Florida State

2021 Outlook: McBurrows is a guy that plays much bigger than his size.  He's a physical defender with great ball skills and footwork.  He's also the type of player that doesn't mind stepping up and making his presence known against the run game.  As is the case with many of these young defensive backs, McBurrows will have an opportunity to make his case for early playing time at the University of Michigan.

