Top Michigan defensive target sets commitment date
Michigan just lost one of its 2025 commits on Sunday evening in three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright. The Louisiana native appears to be staying close to home after visiting home state LSU Tigers recently. While he has yet to commit there, it's looking very likely that's the school Wright will be choosing to attend in the coming days.
But it may not be all bad news for Michigan. One of the Wolverines' top defensive targets is set to make his announcement this weekend. According to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider, four-star defensive back Jayden Sanders is set to commit to his school of choice on August 10. Sanders is set to choose between Baylor, Michigan, and Oklahoma State.
The 6-foot-2, Kilgore (TX) native is one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 cycle. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Sanders is the 318th-ranked prospect overall, and the 30th-ranked cornerback in the '25 cycle.
While there aren't any Crystal Ball projections in on 247Sports, Michigan holds a commanding lead over on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. There are three expert predictions in Michigan's favor and the Wolverines have a 95.7% chance of landing Sanders.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports gave a scouting report on Sanders:
Unverified size, but looks tall and wiry on the hoof. Instinctive three-phase playmaker with a strong football pedigree as the son of a former all-conference corner who played on some great TCU late 2000s teams. Three-sport athlete with experience in basketball and track and field that shows in functional athleticism on the gridiron. Elevates in the open floor with above-the-rim finishing ability. Productive in all three phases, including two special teams TDs as a junior. Field-stretching vertical shot threat at receiver. Big-framed corner on D with potential to fit a framey boundary corner role quite well, though skill set and instincts also could fit over the top at safety. Not necessarily a top-end burner but plenty fast with unorthodox gait, but does not get caught from behind. Bona fide Power Four prospect in the secondary. Owns the developmental potential to become a difference maker in college with NFL Draft upside.
The Wolverines currently have 15 prospects committed in the 2025 cycle. Michigan has the 16th-ranked class.
