REPORT: 'Dynamic' wide receiver decommits from Michigan's 2025 recruiting class
After what has been a mostly-positive summer for Michigan football on the recruiting trail, it appears the Wolverines have suffered a decommitment from their 2025 recruiting class.
On Sunday night, 247Sports' Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider reported that three-star Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Phillip Wright is no longer part of Michigan's class. Webb says the Lousiana native's decision is based on a desire to play his college football closer to home, and that LSU is the likely landing spot for Wright.
Wright originally committed to Michigan back on July 13 over offers from LSU and Georgia, among others. However, at the time, the Tigers were prioritizing other wide receiver targets in the 2025 class. After those targets committed elsewhere, LSU turned up their efforts with Wright, and it appears Brian Kelly and the Tigers were able to execute a flip. LSU hosted Wright for the program's annual "Bayou Splash" recruiting event over the weekend of July 24.
According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Wright is considered the No. 430 overall prospect, No. 68 wide receiver and No. 12 player from the state of Louisiana in the 2025 recruiting class. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is described as "a big-play receiver who can stretch the field vertically" by 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brown. He's also described as "certified burner" and a "dynamic run-after-catch threat".
With the reported loss of Wright, Michigan is down to just one wide receiver commit in the 2025 cycle — four-star Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw standout Jacob Washington. U-M wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy has the Wolverines in great shape to land another four-star at the position at the end of the month, however. Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh recently set a commitment date for Aug. 28, and Michigan is the current favorite to land his commitment among a 'Top 5' which also includes Texas, Oklahoma, USC and Washington.
At the time of this publication, Wright has not publically declared his decommitment from Michigan, nor a flip to LSU. Should that happen, Bellamy and the Wolverines may work to get the Louisiana native back on board in the 2025 class, but it could be an uphill battle against the home-state Tigers.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 94 nationally, No. 4 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 160 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 24 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 223 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 252 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 262 nationally, No. 36 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 24 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 320 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 44 in state of Florida
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 328 nationally, No. 25 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 420 nationally, No. 46 Defensive Lineman, No. 5 in state of Michigan
- Three-star WR Phillip Wright; Destrehan High School; Destrehan, La.; No. 428 nationally, No. 67 Wide Receiver, No. 12 in state of Louisiana
- Three-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 451 nationally, No. 23 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 452 nationally, No. 26 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 61 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 649 nationally, No. 69 Linebacker, No. 71 in state of Georgia
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI